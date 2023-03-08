Boos for Tottenham as they crash out of Champions League – Getty Images/James Williamson

By Jason Burt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Antonio Conte was back but Tottenham are out. Champions League, you are having a laugh on this evidence as Spurs exited the competition with a whimper, apart from by the fiery madness of the red-carded Cristian Romero, in the damp north London night.

What now for them? This was their last chance of winning a trophy but – let’s be honest there was little prospect of that – and all they have left is probably a frantic fight to finish in the top four to qualify for it again next season.

Will Conte still be there? It is looking increasingly unlikely with little apparent appetite from him or Spurs to extend the contract of the head coach who returned to the touchline after finally recovering from an operation to have his gall bladder removed.

The obvious follow-on from that is that this is a Spurs side also desperately in need or surgery as they struggling to create against a Milan side who created the better chances and never remotely looked like surrendering their 1-0 advantage from the first-leg.

“It’s biggest 45 minutes of our season” stadium announcer Paul Coyte proclaimed at the start of the second-half and although Spurs were better after the interval they just did not do enough with their exit also once more placing the future of Harry Kane, with one more season after this on his contract, into sharp focus.

Spurs were not helped in having to play the final few minutes down to 10 men after Romero, a liability on this evidence, was deservedly sent off for a second yellow card after taking out Theo Hernandez by the touchline.

It summed Spurs up and when Conte replaced forward Dejan Kulusevski with defender Davinson Sanchez, with time running out and a goal needed, there were yet more boos. Did they actually create a genuine chance? Little wonder Conte stared at his shoes.

Booed off at half-time. Okay, it was a brief chorus but that is what Spurs faced after a sterile 45 minutes in which the only threat they posed was from a deflected Harry Kane cross. That was it. Champions League it may have been but this was not capturing the imagination.

There were nerves, evidently. There was excitement, built even further by the 10-minute delay after the Milan team coach got caught in London traffic which began a portent to what was to follow. The Italians did not park the bus but they proved extremely difficult to break down.

And they were also dangerous. This was on a knife edge and it clearly affected Spurs. One slip by them and it would feel that this tie was over. One goal and it was game on. Would they stick or twist? They started fast but without much purpose while three times Milan’s Rafael Leao was brought down with the third, a crude lunge from Cristian Romero, earning a yellow card. It also almost cost them a goal with the cleverly-worked free-kick freeing up Junior Messias who drove the ball across goal rather than into it. That was undoubtedly a let-off.

There was another caution, and further frustration, after Clement Lenglet caught Olivier Giroud as they contested a header. Until that point Conte had remained calm. But no more as he wheeled away towards the fourth official.

It also meant that both defenders would be ruled out through suspension of the first-leg of the quarter-final should Spurs progress.

Despite the cold, despite the steady rain a knot of the Milan ultras were shirtless while there was a growing sense of irritation from Spurs supporters. The game was bity, there were breaks in play and no pressure from Spurs and it was all playing into Milan’s hands.

Spurs had to up the tempo or be more incisive on the counter-attack, where their threat lay, and so when Oliver Skipp hoofed the ball forward when he had time and space in midfield there was an collective groan. Spurs were suffering from a lack of creativity and so it was worrying as Milan played keep ball towards half-time – it is remarkable how little pressing Spurs do – that the players could be heard out on the pitch. The home fans had quietened down. There needed to be some inspiration to make the difference. But where would it come from?

When Romero flicked a hand into Brahim Diaz’s face he was fortunate not to receive further sanction than conceding another free-kick. The Argentinian was walking a tightrope.

The impressive Diaz, the former Manchester City midfielder, was soon involved again after the ball broke to him when Messias’s shot was blocked. Diaz had started the move and held off defenders before driving the ball low with Fraser Forster saving alertly with his feet. That was another let-off for Spurs.

Did they react? Finally there was some sustained pressure – there just had to be – but Milan remained well-organised and extremely difficult to break down and also did their best to break up any Spurs momentum.

At last Mike Maignan was forced into another save as he pushed the ball over after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg worked an angle across the penalty area for a rising shot before, at the other end, Giroud tested Forster after more good work from Diaz.

With 20 minutes to go Conte made a positive change with Richarlison replacing Emerson Royal but once more it was Milan who went close with Leao firing over. Suddenly Spurs were a lot more spiky, a lot more aggressive as the Brazilian provided that edge.

Romero provided too much of that as he was dismissed. In injury-time Maignan saved smartly from Kane’s header and Milan substitute Divock Origi struck a post. There was more excitement from Spurs in those six minutes than the previous 90. They can have no argument and there were more boos at the final whistle.

Spurs limply exit Champions League as Milan progress: as it happened

10:51 PM

Conte speaks to BT Sport

“What happened? The tight games in a row that we are not able to score. I think the game was in balance, I saw the stats and the game was in balance. If you ask me that in a game like this, we were really dangerous? No. I think that we can do much better, we can do much better offensively. I speak about the whole team. “I think we can do much better. I can’t tell anything negative of the commitment of the players because the players gave everything from the start to the end. We finished the game with 10 men. If I have to see a positive situation, we did compared to last season a little step forward because last season we played Conference League and we weren’t able to overcome the group stage. Now I think that we did a step forward but I think that, for sure, this is not enough. If you want to be competitive to try to fight…”

On the intensity of the game?

“For sure in our mind was to try to put pressure on Milan with the intensity. In the first half we found difficulty offensively. The first half we struggled a bit. In this type of game you feel a bit of pressure. There are many players, young players, they have to play regularly this type of game to try to improve. “I think everybody wanted to try to go to the next ground. I think maybe in the first game we lost a good chance… Milan was without important players, like us, in this game Milan recovered all the players, instead we are continuing to face the situation many games with many injuries and also important players out.”

Can he pick the players up?

“We have to continue to work and I don’t know that… we have another game in two days and we have to recover. There are 12 games to go and yeah, we have to try to work, to continue to work and to try to reach the best possible position at the end of the season.”

10:44 PM

Sounds like we will hear from Antonio Conte shortly

Can’t imagine he’ll say much.

10:35 PM

Spurs players and staff are still in the dressing room

Wonder if they are all just sitting there in deathly silence. Probably not.

10:34 PM

Romero coming in for some criticism

“I think his mind goes blank and that’s that,” says Rio Ferdinand. “He’s making the same mistakes continuously.”

10:28 PM

Crouch continues

“How many transitional periods is Harry Kane going to have to wait for?” he says.

“I don’t think anyone could begrudge Harry Kane if we wants to move this summer.”

10:27 PM

Peter Crouch is going off on one on BT Sport

Making the point I made earlier. What’s the point of resting players in an FA Cup tie you lose to prioritise the league and Champions League if this is what you are going to do in it? And it’s not just the performance, really, but how they went about their business in the tie.

Rio Ferdinand says “It’s that old thing of… it’s a bit Spursy, isn’t it?”

10:19 PM

Another trophyless season for Harry Kane

10:13 PM

I don’t really know what you can say about that

A painful defeat in the tie. Spurs too patient and just not good enough. Milan did not really need much to go through.

10:07 PM

FULL TIME: Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

That’s it. Spurs are out of the Champions League in a fairly pathetic manner.

Spurs’ last attempted attack peters out, Milan get the ball and then soon after that is that. The whistle goes and boos ring out around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

10:04 PM

90+5 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

That was definitely Spurs’ best chance there, and maybe their only real clear cut chance. But it came in the 95th minute…

10:04 PM

90+4 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Son stands over the ball, sends it in… Kane heads it down to the ground but Maignan saves brilliantly down to his right!

Milan now break, Origi has a shot from just in the box… it cannons off the post and into the arms of Forster…

That was nearly it for Spurs and it was nearly it for Milan!

10:02 PM

90+3 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

The Milan fans in good voice. Spurs, at the moment, are exiting the Champions League in the most meek way imaginable.

Hojbjerg is fouled by Thiaw, which gives Spurs their first chance in a while… a free kick from around 40 yards out.

Surely not?

10:00 PM

90+1 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Milan with a bit of the ball in the Spurs half, passing sideways just keeping the ball. And why not? Origi, who came on a few minutes ago, has a shot on the edge of the box but it’s blocked.

09:59 PM

89 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

It’s always quite funny when you think about teams, like Spurs currently, challenging for the Champions League spots. What, though, is the point in being in it, money aside, if you’re going to put in performances like this?

Six added minutes, though… it might not be over yet.

09:57 PM

87 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

This game has had exactly one tone to it: Spurs with the ball, trying to find a way through but failing to create a threat. Utterly dreadful stuff. It’s not even been like they’ve had the intent and urgency but lacking the quality. There has been nothing.

09:54 PM

84 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Kane is fouled and Spurs a free kick a few yards forward of the left corner. Kulusevski comes off and on comes Davison Sanchez. Some Spurs fans are letting the manager know what they think about that one: not a lot.

Porro’s cross in is deflected off the head of a Milan defender…. Spurs then cry for a penalty moments later… it’s turned down and now but Milan break!

First Leao has a shot, blocked, it falls to Tonali 18 yards out but he tries to side foot it into the corner but Porro blocks crucially before it can get anywhere near.

09:50 PM

80 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Into the final 10 minutes and Spurs have to find something with a man disadvantage. They didn’t look like doing it with 11, in fairness.

It only takes one moment, one mistake, one special piece of football though.

09:48 PM

RED CARD – ROMERO IS OFF!

Spurs are down to 10 men. It’s a second yellow and thus a red for Romero. There was a loose ball to chase and he went in very, very hard on Hernandez. The ball was there to win, but it was a little reckless and you always risk mistiming those. And he did.

Romero is now on the floor receiving treatment, so there’s a delay in him getting his marching orders.

He is eventually shown the red card to no great surprise and limps off down the tunnel.

09:45 PM

75 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Another Spurs corner, delayed slightly as they seek a ball…

Porro takes again, from the right, an outswinger that is too high for Richarlison to head…

Spurs have been so poor in the final third. That final ball, cross, whatever has been desperately lacking.

09:44 PM

74 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Spurs get another corner, a Son inswinger but it goes out over bar.

09:42 PM

72 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Spurs have a corner but Milan clear the danger. A long, looping ball comes in but Maignan claims easily with both hands. He’s bundled to the ground by Richarlison and the goalkeeper wastes no time in taking the chance to waste some time in going down.

09:40 PM

71 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Hernandez goes down and the referee brings back play for some reason, despite a foul not being initially given. It was not a head injury. Emerson Royal comes off and Richarlison comes on for Spurs.

Going out with this tie being 0-0 would be quite an awful result for Spurs. But no less than they deserve at the moment. They’ve not been awful, but when you’re trying to turn a deficit into a lead… well.

Leao finds himself in at the other end but his volley from the right corner of the box is well over. As is Pedro Porro’s shot from 22 yards out 20 seconds later.

09:38 PM

67 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

The game is getting a little more stretched as we enter the final 25 minutes or so. Can Spurs find a proper chance?

Yes! Porro sends in a low cross from the right, Kane stoops low to head it but it’s a misjudgement. The ball was about a foot off the floor when he headed it, as it goes very wide. Use your feet, Harry.

09:36 PM

Update from Thom Gibbs

An hour in and the first rumbles of proper noise from the South Stand and the Sponsor Name Here Spurs Stadium as a whole. These fans, who have been really quite patient during a dog of a game, were spurred (arf) into action by the award of that free kick just outside the box. Thousands of exasperated out-breaths as Porro put it straight into the wall, but the supporters have been roused. They might need to set the tone for their team if they wish to continue in this competition, none of the players seem to have much to offer so far.

09:36 PM

66 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

A delay in proceedings as Rade Krunic picks up an injury.

09:34 PM

63 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Porro with a lovely diagonal pass to Son on the left edge of the box, but his cross is deflected.

Spurs come again and Hojbjerg has a chance from close in, on the right edge of the six-yard box! It’s hit hard and high but Maignan saves it and it’s away for a corner.

09:31 PM

61 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

An hour into the match and Spurs are still without that crucial goal and are lacking any real creativity and, ultimately, quality.

09:29 PM

59 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Kane wins a free-kick as he picks the ball up outside the box, turns and is touched by Tonali or, as Jermaine Jenas keeps calling him, Tonioli.

About 27 yards out but Porro fires it straight into the wall…

09:26 PM

57 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Tonali sends in the resultant free-kick but it’s header clear. Spurs then win a free-kick of their own as the ball comes in for a second time. It has gone a little flat again… Kane and Son not really in this game much at all.

09:25 PM

56 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

A change for Milan: Alexis Saelemaekers comes on for Junior Messias.

09:24 PM

54 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Diaz is rolling around on the floor after being fouled by Emerson Royal. A late one, that and it does look painful. Not sure how he’s escaped a booking there, unless I’ve missed it.

Messias is down and it looks like he’s about to depart the field of play.

09:22 PM

52 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Right, time for a Spurs change. Perisic is off and he will make way for Pedro Porro.

09:21 PM

51 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Diaz has a couple of goes from inside the box and in the end it needs a find save from Fraser Forster at the end to keep it at 1-0 overall in the tie. Best chance of the game.

09:18 PM

49 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

A bit of life from Spurs with Kulusevski sending in a dangerous ball from the right, in to a few white shirts in the AC Milan six-yard box. Milan clear the danger. The Spurs fans are a bit more vocal at the start of this half than they were for the majority of the first.

09:17 PM

47 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Spurs have got to find something more. It has been so flat. A couple of half-chances but nothing more. Romero looks to have fouled Diaz… he stuck out a left hand and it ended up, intentionally or otherwise, in Diaz’s face. No booking, but a Milan free-kick.

09:15 PM

KICK OFF: SECOND HALF

Lenglet is on the floor after a coming together with Giroud. Maybe takes one on the head. Lenglet was booked for a similar foul on Giroud, but the Frenchman escapes sanction here.

08:59 PM

HALF TIME: Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

A few boos, presumably from the Spurs fans. A pretty poor first half overall.

08:58 PM

45+1 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Perisic with a threatening ball in towards a lurking Kane on the right corner of the six yard box but Maignan jumps to claim with both hands above his head.

At the other end shortly after, Emerson Royal’s defensive header averts a cross from heading towards the king of headers, Giroud.

08:57 PM

45 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

You’d be disappointed with these performances in a pre-season friendly…

Two minutes of added time.

Spurs have been slightly the better but they need to chase the game. Need more energy, determination, quality… something.

08:54 PM

43 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Son beats Kululu in the midfield and bursts through, finding Emerson on the right. The stadium gets excited but Milan quickly regroup. Perisic gets his head on a Kulusevski cross from the right but it’s a weak header and Maignan comfortably claims it.

08:53 PM

41 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Can’t disagree with my colleague Daniel Zeqiri here.

It’s all very flat… in every area.

08:51 PM

39 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Spurs now the better side. More of the ball, a bit more space in the middle of the park and finding a few openings. Milan with a keen interest in defending and getting 11 men behind the ball, currently, in their own half. Kulusevski fouls Giroud with a late one. A little theatrical going down but it was definitely a foul.

08:48 PM

36 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Hojbjerg sends one in from deep and it finds absolutely nobody. Going to say it now: this is a pretty poor game that is being kept interesting by its context and tension. To be fair, that is what an awful lot of football is made up of. They can’t all be classics.

Plenty of time for this one to spark into life and Kane nearly does that in one move. Royal finds his captain at the right corner of the box but his shot (or pass?) is deflected to the near post and Maignan saves it with his left boot and it’s a Spurs corner.

08:45 PM

33 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Tonali sends in a ball from deep, Giroud is waiting in the penalty box, chests it and attempts “the spectacular” as it is colloquially known, but has an air shot. The Spurs fans all cheer… a collective Nelson Muntz impression of sorts.

08:42 PM

30 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Kulusevski drives through, heading to the AC Milan penalty area and then goes down. He wants a free-kick, the Spurs fans want a free-kick but the referee does not give a free-kick.

At the other end shortly after, Messias has a wiiiild shot and Spurs get a goal kick.

08:40 PM

28 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Not looking good for a certain E Royal, who spends a minute or two on the floor and then gets up to received treatment on the sidelines.

08:39 PM

Telegraph Sport’s Thom Gibbs from the THS

Thoroughly enjoyed that Milan free-kick routine, which played out like a basketball move. Their manager Stefano Pioli is a big fan of the sport, a bit more composure from Junior Messias and it would have been a lovely field goal for the Italians. Have some questions about their manager’s bright white trainers though. Mainly why would you risk them on a grey and rainy night in London? The laces will never recover! Some of the double-hard Milan fans aren’t worried about the inclement weather, taps aff in the away end.

08:37 PM

25 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

First 25 minutes gone, who is the better side? Barely a cigarette paper between them. Probably just about Spurs?

08:36 PM

23 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Conte was also booked in that exchange for protesting… something.

Son a shot from distance and it’s deflected behind for a corner. The ball finds its way back to Son, whose curling cross from deep on the left wing sails well over Kane’s head at the far post and straight out for a goal kick.

A bit of a lack of quality in the final third for both teams.

08:33 PM

21 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

It’s a second Spurs booking. Lenglet fouls Giroud and the Spurs man will miss the next European match he is eligible for. Leads with his arm and his elbow catches Giroud’s head. A fair decision.

08:31 PM

18 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

It’s almost a well-worked free-kick routine but it looks a bit messy, the eventually ball comes in to Messia from Tonali after some faffing around. Tonali is free on the right corner of the box and right-footed shot is hit hard across the face of the goal but was never really heading goalwards… best chance of the game, though.

08:29 PM

16 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Romero fouls Leao about 28 yards out and he receives a booking for it. He will miss the next match if Spurs progress… he was too slow there. A dangerous free kick for Milan.

08:26 PM

14 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Diaz finds a running Hernandez, who picks up the ball just outside of the box. His shot is deflected safely to Forster but Giroud is waiting in the centre and no doubt thought he would have been the better option. He may have been right, but I think any forward who thinks anything of themselves is going to shoot from there.

08:24 PM

12 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Emerson Royal has a shot from the edge of the box but it isn’t particularly well struck and is deflected well before it can trouble the Milan keeper.

Spurs looking a but sharper now as Kulusevski tries to find Kane from the right wing, but his cross is just overhit and goes out for a goal kick.

08:22 PM

10 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

A fairly circumspect opening from both teams as they look to find their way in this finely balanced tie.

08:19 PM

7 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

This is better from Spurs, much more of the ball and starting to, well, if not exactly look threatening, at least threatening to look threatening.

08:18 PM

5 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0 (Agg 0-1)

Perisic puts in a good ball through but Kalulu puts one on him a bit late. Kulusevski couldn’t quite get to the ball, though, which is why the ref went back to the original foul.

08:15 PM

3 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0

The free-kick is wasted, sent well out wide on the right and Spurs clear the danger.

08:14 PM

2 min – Spurs 0 Milan 0

Milan knocking the ball around in their half in the early exchanges. They then win a free-kick about 40 yards out as Skipp fouls Hernández.

08:12 PM

KICK OFF: Spurs, in all white, get the game under way

They launch the ball long but then it’s out for a Milan throw-in.

08:10 PM

A pretty lively atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How long will that last? It does look a lovely stadium.

08:06 PM

Nearly ready for kick off

Spurs are in the tunnel… but Milan are not yet. Wait, here they are. Hopefully it gets going on time…

On BT Sport, Peter Crouch sounds doubtful as to whether Spurs can do this.

08:02 PM

Can Giroud get on the scoresheet tonight?

Yeah, I reckon so. Why not. A former Arsenal player.

07:57 PM

The warm-ups are under way

Can’t criticise the snoods on the Milan players too much on a day like today…

07:51 PM

Antonio Conte speaks to BT Sport

“We are here to play, we are here to play a game with the right intensity, to be brave and to try to play a good game. This is a must-win game.. this type of game you live or you die. For this reason we know the importance of the game and we try to do our best. We will try to do everything to get the winner.”

07:43 PM

How are Milan doing this season?

Well, not that well domestically. They are currently fifth with 47 points after 25 games… but Napoli are currently the runaway leaders on 65 points, 15 ahead of anyone else. So, it’s a tight battle for second…

07:35 PM

The AC Milan defender shaped by Paolo Maldini with a plan to stop Tottenham in Champions League

Pierre Kalulu on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s tough love, Spurs’ front three and why France produces so many central defenders.

Read the full, exclusive interview with Jason Burt here.

07:23 PM

KICK OFF DELAYED

Kick-off has been delayed by 10 minutes. This, we believe, is due to the late arrival of both teams. So it’s an 8.10pm start time.

07:10 PM

Antonio Conte: I didn’t realise how bad gallbladder surgery was

Antonio Conte admitted he underestimated the physical impact of his gallbladder surgery and “over evaluated” his own body as he prepares to make a much-needed return to the touchline against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Read more from Sam Dean on the Spurs’ manager’s health issues here.

07:01 PM

The teams are in…

Spurs

Starting XI: Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Tangana, Sanchez, Pedro Porro, Sarr, Devine, Danjuma, Lucas, Richarlison

AC Milan

Starting XI: Maignan, Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Messias, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez, Diaz, Leao, Giroud

Substitutes: Calabria, Bennacer, Ball-Toure, Rebic, Kjaer, Florenzi, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Saelemaekers, Mirante, De Ketalaere

06:53 PM

Like much of the country, it is pretty damp in North London

03:46 PM

Son hopes Spurs win can get season back on track as Conte returns

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min believes victory over AC Milan can be the catalyst for the club to get their faltering season back on track.

Spurs are set for another campaign without silverware after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United last week.

While Tottenham have had to deal with the absence of boss Antonio Conte for five matches over the past month following his gallbladder surgery, their inconsistency dates back to when the Italian was in good health, with Spurs winning seven times and losing the same number from their last 14 fixtures.

Defeat on Wednesday would mean only Champions League qualification is left on the table for a side that back in September had lofty ambitions.

Son said: “[This] could be our most important game of the season because it’s the Champions League knock-out stage.

“We are looking for it [progress], obviously. Everyone dreams of playing in the Champions League. Words are not enough. We have to prepare well today.

“I think this game, if we turn it around, I think it could be a changing of the season and give us a little bit more confidence and a boost.

“We don’t want the fans to be disappointed. I think it was painful last week to get out of the FA Cup obviously.

“To be a good season, obviously we have to do our best things in what we still have at the moment. We are still in the Champions League and we are fighting for top four.

“I think we can have a good season with the goals that we set up for the team and only going for that way, so otherwise it is going to be really, really poor and very sad.”

Tottenham will have Conte present for the first time since the 1-0 loss in Milan on February 14 and Son, who has scored in only five of his 34 appearances this term, believes it will lift the group.

“I am glad to have him sitting next to me,” Son added with a smile.

“He is back and bringing good energy for the team. When he was not here the staff did a good job but obviously when the boss is not here it is different.

“Yesterday we could feel the energy and his passion again. With him on the touchline, the players will be more comfortable and he will give us an amazing boost and an amazing energy.”

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli believes Conte’s return will boost Spurs but warned his team would not sit back in their efforts to reach the last eight.

“Well, yes a coach being in the dugout is always important,” Pioli said.

“Conte, there is no doubt will represent some added value by being present, but in any case we are playing against a tough opponent, who will be well prepared and very motivated.

“We expect Spurs to put our ball carriers under more pressure compared to what they did in Milan.

“I think they will be tough, strong and Tottenham if you look at their data, particularly in the second half, are a top, top team so we need to be really careful playing them.

“We do prepare our game from a tactical point of view, a strategic point of view but certain episodes determine the outcome of a game.

“We have a slender lead but we can’t just sit back and manage the game. We need to try to score through our game.”