‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Finale Viewership 36% Higher Than ‘Mandalorian’ S2 Finale – The Hamden Journal

Disney+’s season one finale of Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett clocked 1.5M U.S. households according to Samba TV from the show’s Wednesday to Sunday run.

That’s 36% higher than the 5-day finale draw of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 which streamed from Dec. 18-22, 2020 and pulled in 1.1M U.S. households per Samba TV metrics. The season one finale of The Book of Boba Fett, “In the Name of Honor,” was directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Jon Favreau and Noah Kloor.

Some might argue that the viewership uptick here boils down to an increase in Disney+ subscribers, which were +11.8M to 129.8M worldwide at the end of their recent Q1. However, the streamer for the first time ever reported its U.S. and Canadian portion, that being 42.9M subs.

It’s interesting to note that there is typically an ease in eyeballs between a Disney+ series’ season premiere and that of its finale, read The Book of Boba Fett was -12% from the 1.7M U.S. households it pulled in for episode one over its first five days, Dec. 29-Jan. 2. Such declines have occurred with live-action Marvel series, i.e. WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Solider, Loki and Hawkeye, the latter seeing a shift of 1.5M (Nov. 24-28, 2021) for its first episode down to 1.3M for its season one conclusion (Dec. 22-26, 2021), a -13% decline (both weighted at 5-days).

Since the launch of Disney+, per Samba TV, the biggest season finale viewership to date for a series belongs to Marvel’s Loki season one which drew 1.9M U.S. households (July 14-18, 2021) through its first five days. Loki also touted the biggest Disney+ season premiere with 2.5M over five days (June 9-13).

Samba TV measures 3M terrestrial Smart TV households who clock into an episode for at least five minutes.

Stateside, The Book of Boba Fett‘s audience skewed middle income and up (incomes $50k+), male (+4%), young to middle aged (ages 25-54), and Caucasian (+9%). Of the top 25 largest DMAs, Portland, OR over-performed the most (+85%), followed by Seattle, WA (+57%) and Denver, CO (+9%) for the L+4D window.

“The momentum and excitement for the first season of The Book of Boba Fett certainly carried through to the finale,” observed Cole Strain, Samba TV’s Head of Measurement, “In fact, the 1.5M U.S. households watching the debut season’s finale through the weekend was 36% higher than The Mandalorian’s season two finale. Disney has done a great job creating strong original content that keeps viewers engaged and coming back for more.”