Bonds Hint Recession As 50 Basis Point Fed Hike Bets Accelerate

U.S. Treasury bond yields were active again Monday, with benchmark 10-year notes breaching a key technical level that could triggered renewed bets on a near-term recession in the world’s biggest economy.

Surging inflation, supply chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve’s newly-aggressive signaling on interest rates, alongside worrying signals from the housing market, have combined to accelerate recession bets as growth slows from last year’s torrid post-pandemic pace. 

The difference in yield, or spread, between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds inverted for the first time since 2019 in overnight trading, while the gap between 2-year and 10-year notes narrowed to just 15 basis points. 

