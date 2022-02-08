Bomb threat forces Doug Emhoff to leave Dunbar High School in DC

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was whisked away by Secret Service agents Tuesday after a bomb threat was called in to Dunbar High School in Washington, DC, where Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband was making an appearance.

Pool reports indicated an agent told Emhoff “we have to go” before Dunbar’s principal was removed moments later.

“We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment,” District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez told reporters.

A school announcement at 2:34 p.m. called on teachers to evacuate the school.

“Our protocol is to clear the building and move the kids away. DCPS just gave us directions to make sure, to go ahead and send the kids home. We won’t be able to clear the building for probably another hour or two,” Dunbar principal Nadine Smith said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she did not have any more details about the incident when asked at her regular briefing.

Emhoff was visiting the school to commemorate Black History Month and to “to meet with students who are participating in a program that helps them relate to history on a personal level.”

Dunbar High School, located about 1.5 miles from the White House, opened in 1870 and is known as the first public high school for black students in the United States. The school was desegregated in the 1950s following the Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education.