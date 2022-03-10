Bomb squad detonates ice chest in southeast Fresno. What police found inside

The Fresno Police Department investigated a suspicious device found Tuesday afternoon in southeast Fresno.

Officers arrived around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Armstrong Avenue and East Kings Canyon Road where there the device was found.

The intersection was closed to traffic and two homes were evacuated, department spokesman Felipe Uribe said.

Uribe said a woman walking near the area called police after noticing what appeared to be an ice chest that may have had wires coming out of it.

After arriving, officers from a distance did not think it was a bomb, Uribe said.

The bomb squad was called to the scene to dispose of the device.

Police and emergency crews set up at the scene of a suspicious ice chest that bomb that squad crews detonated as a precaution near Armstrong Avenue and Kings Canyon Boulevard on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

“They have no reason to believe it’s a real device,” Uribe said. “It looks like it’s been there for a while because it’s in some thick brush. They don’t want anyone else fiddling through it trying to figure out what it is, so they’re going to do a full detonate.”

Uribe said water bottles were found inside the ice chest after the detonation.