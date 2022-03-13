Bomb scare causes Katt Williams to cancel Nashville show, fans evacuated

Comedian Katt Williams’ “World War III” Nashville tour stop was cut short Saturday night due to a reported bomb threat.

According to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Williams abruptly left the stage 10 minutes into his set but did not tell the audience why in an effort to reduce panic.

Nashville police evacuated the building as confused fans reacted to the scene on social media.

As of 6:45 a.m., Williams had not made a statement about the incident.

Some fans were not happy about how the situation was handled.

