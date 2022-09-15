Bold Week 2 fantasy football predictions

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 2. Which will come to pass?

Josh Jacobs set to finish as a top fantasy running back

Andy Behrens: Josh Jacobs operated as the Raiders clear featured runner in opening week, gaining 73 total yards on 11 touches and out-snapping Brandon Bolden by a wide margin. Per his usual, Jacobs forced seven missed tackles and averaged 4.6 yards after contact per attempt. The murky backfield committee you’d been worried about has not yet materialized.

Jacobs is about to deliver a top-three positional finish this week when Vegas hosts an Arizona defense that couldn’t keep the Chiefs out of the end zone last Sunday.

Jaguars WR1 could take another leap

Dalton Del Don: Christian Kirk was paid like a top-five NFL receiver during the offseason, saw a 38 percent target share during Jacksonville’s last meaningful preseason action and another 12 targets in Week 1, yet his consensus rank curiously remains outside the top-25 WRs.

At home facing a pass-funnel Colts defense that’s tough to run against, Kirk is looking at another double-digit-target day Sunday, helping him finish as a top-10 fantasy wideout this week.

Christian Kirk could continue his raucous start to the fantasy season in Week 2. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Aaron Jones bounces back in a big way

Scott Pianowski: So the Packers flagged the opener, just like last year. And the challenges are steeper in 2022, with Davante Adams gone for good. Now is not the time to panic on Aaron Jones — it’s time to steer into him. His low touch count from Week 1 will get corrected against Chicago, and he’ll also be liberally used in the passing game.

The market curiously views Jones as a lower-end RB1 or even a RB2 this week, which is a mistake. The Packers are a heavy favorite for SNF (always a good sign for running back production) and their featured back will be in the top five at the position by day’s end.

Jonathan Taylor’s backup shines in Week 2

Matt Harmon: Jonathan Taylor had an awesome receiving role in Week 1 but Nyheim Hines was still heavily involved. Hines ran a route on just 22 of Matt Ryan’s dropbacks but hauled in six catches on six targets. That was good for third-most on the team. It was also clear he was not just a little satellite back, as he lined up in the slot or out wide on 26.9% of snaps. Frank Reich said Hines would have a sizable role as a receiver this year and so far it looks like that might come to fruition.

With rookie Alec Pierce in the concussion protocol, Hines could have to step up even further in the target pecking order. The Jaguars were just ripped up by Antonio Gibson as a pass-catcher last week. I’ll say Hines finds the end zone at least once, catches seven-plus balls and returns top-12 running back value in Week 2.

