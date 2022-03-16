Bol Bol done for the season

Bol Bol won’t play for the Orlando Magic during the 2021-22 season, team president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Tuesday morning. The Magic acquired Bol from the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 10 ahead of the trade deadline. Bol, a 22-year-old big man who’s listed at 7-2, 220 pounds, was sidelined when the Magic traded for him after having right foot surgery on Jan. 18.

“Bol’s working very hard,” Weltman said. “He’s working diligently. He’s working every day. He continues to ramp up. “He’s just doing individual work right now. We’re going to be careful with him as we are with everyone to make sure he doesn’t skip steps in his rehabilitation.” Bol’s averaged 2.7 points (47.8% shooting and 37.8% on 3-pointers) and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes in his 53 regular-season games (all with the Nuggets) after originally being selected by the Miami Heat in the second round (No. 44 pick) of the 2019 draft. He’ll be eligible for restricted free agency if Orlando extends the $2.7 million qualifying offer this offseason. -via Orlando Sentinel / March 15, 2022

