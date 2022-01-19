Bol Bol dealt from Nuggets to Celtics in 3-way trade

Bol Bol is on the move again.

This time he’s reportedly headed to Boston. After a trade to the Detroit Pistons last week was voided because of a failed physical, the Denver Nuggets center is now headed to the Boston Celtics in a three-way deal involving the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Nuggets are also sending guard P.J. Dozier to Boston and will receive Spurs guard Bryn Forbes in return. The Celtics are sending forward Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio. The Spurs will also receive Denver’s second-round pick in the 2028 draft.

Bol slated to have foot surgery

News of the deal arrives hours after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Bol is slated for foot surgery that will sideline him for 8-12 weeks. The surgery sheds light on why the Pistons voided the previous trade. The Celtics are apparently content to trade for Bol knowing he won’t be immediately available.

Bol Bol is on the move to Boston. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Bol, the son of 7-7 former NBA center Manute Bol, joined the Nuggets as a high-profile second-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2019. A 7-2 center, Bol has flashed a versatile game with ball-handling skills and 3-point range, but never broke into Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s rotation.

Dozier, Hernangomez and Forbes have all seen limited action as reserve players on their previous teams. Forbes is the most productive of the three this season, averaging 9.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist while shooting 41.7% from 3-point range in 16.9 minutes per game during his time with the Spurs. He’s an upgrade as a shooter and scorer over Dozier, who averaged 5.4 points and 31.3% from 3-point range with the Nuggets and will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. He’ll provide salary cap relief to the Celtics as a pending free agent.