‘Boiling Point’ Director Philip Barantini Sets Next Project ‘Accused’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films is launching world sales on thriller Accused, the next film from UK filmmaker Philip Barantini whose Boiling Point was recently nominated for four BAFTAs including Outstanding British Film.

The Three Little Birds and Sunrise Films production is due to start on February 28 in the UK with XYZ financing and executive-producing.

The film stars Chaneil Kular (Sex Education) and Lauryn Ajufo, BIFA-nominated for her breakout role in Barantini’s Boiling Point.

In Accused, after he’s falsely accused of being a wanted terrorist by a group of internet sleuths, Harri Bavshar (Kular) must defend himself when death threats and abuse quickly turn into a fight for survival against a deadly home invasion.

Pic is being produced by Sara Sehdev and Samantha Beddoe for Three Little Birds, and Rupert Preston and Ed Caffrey for Sunrise Films.

Barantini collaborated with James Cummings (BAFTA nominated co-writer of Boiling Point) as well as Barnaby Boulton on the script, and is again working with the BIFA-winning cinematographer of Boiling Point, Matthew Lewis. Carolyn McLeod won a BIFA for her role as casting director for Boiling Point (and was recently BAFTA nominated) and joins Barantini for this latest project.

Barantini said: “I am ecstatic to be announcing Accused as my next feature film. After the whirlwind that has been Boiling Point and its incredible release this year, I could not be prouder to be working with so many of that creative team again on this project.”

Sehdev and Beddoe added: “We are thrilled to re-team with Philip and writers James and Barnaby, and are so pleased that Chaneil and Lauryn are joining us for this journey. We are proud to be supported by XYZ, who are dedicated champions of emerging artists. Accused reflects our company’s commitment to telling diverse stories and creating new opportunities through combining a mix of new and established talent.”

“We’re delighted to be working with this amazing team and our partners on Accused – a sharp, taut, exciting, topical thriller that is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats!” commented Preston and Caffrey, also of UK distributor Vertigo.

Maxime Cottray, EVP, Production and Finance for XYZ Films said: “We are beyond honored to bring Accused to audiences worldwide. With Boiling Point, Barantini propelled audiences through one dizzying night at a London restaurant, replete with unforgettable characters and high-stakes tension. We can’t wait to see Barantini bring that same style and flair to this terrifyingly relevant tale he has crafted about the social media hydra we live beneath the shadow of today.”

Philip Barantini is represented by CAA and Independent. Chaneil Kular is represented by Independent Talent Group. Lauryn Ajufo is represented by Core MGMT and Luber Roklin.