‘Boiling Point’ BBC Series With Stephen Graham, Philip Barantini In The Works – The Hamden Journal

Boiling Point, Philip Barantini’s hit British indie one-shot film starring Stephen Graham, is to be made into a BBC TV series charting events six months after the movie took place.

Graham and co-star Hannah Walters’ Matriarch Productions is behind the five-part sequel about the cut-throat world of high-end restaurants alongside Ascendant Fox with Barantini’s Made Up Productions and filming will begin early next year. The project is Made Up’s debut TV series.

Picking up six months from where the film ended, when Graham’s character Andy was lying crumpled on the floor having collapsed, the series will follow Andy’s former Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant. Graham and Walters will reprize their roles as Andy and Emily and will also exec produce the show.

Graham and Walters said Boiling Point for TV will no longer be one-shot but still feature “extraordinarily lengthy shots and camera techniques that will complement the pure naturalism that was the essence and soul of the film.”

“The incredible reaction to the film, its story and specifically the characters along with the huge desire to know more and delve deeper into their worlds has led us to create a drama series with the BBC in which we will keep the audience gripped, intrigued and involved in each of the characters’ journeys,” they added.

The critically-acclaimed Boiling Point was nominated for four BAFTAs including Outstanding British Film and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Graham.

Barantini will direct the first two episodes and James Cummings is writer. Other execs are Hester Ruoff, Bart Ruspoli, Cummings, Barantini and Rebecca Ferguson. BBC Studios is international distributor.