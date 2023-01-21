BoilerUpload – Welcome Aboard: Dillon Thieneman

Playing for the Purdue Boilermakers has become a family tradition for the Thieneman brothers. Jake and Brennan Thieneman both suited up at safety for Purdue, now Dillon Thieneman aims to create his own legacy in West Lafayette.
Thieneman takes a different path to Purdue than his walk-on turned team leader brothers before him. The defensive back was a three-star recruit and the 14th best player in Indiana for the 2023 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
The Westfield, Indiana native chose the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota, Central Michigan, Marshall and Toledo among others.
The Indiana Football Coaches Association recognized Thieneman as one of the best players in the state following his senior season.
The coaches voted him the 2022 Mr. Football award winner at defensive back. It is an award given to the most outstanding player at each position group and makes them a finalist for the overall Mr. Football award. He was also named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team and all-conference.
Thieneman’s high school career at Westfield was a productive one. He registered 246 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five interceptions before coming to West Lafayette. The three-star safety’s Westfield team also went to the Class 6A State Championship Game in 2021 before falling to Center Grove.
Thieneman discusses continuing the family tradition, stepping on campus in January and more in “Welcome Aboard.”
“I think it’s definitely pretty special to me to sort of continue the tradition. Some of the seniors remember Brennan from their freshman year so it’s been cool to be able to talk to them. I asked them a few things I was worried about and stuff but outside of that I’ve kinda just taken on the transition myself in order to be a little more self sufficient.”
“The first week on campus was pretty fun and full of all kinds of new experiences. Meeting the other freshmen, meeting other players, working out, going through the facility and going to class. The first week of workouts was just get in and workout whenever you could.”
“I really like the new staff. They are very detail oriented and how you do one thing is how you do everything.”
“Defensive wise they want all the defensive backs to learn all the positions in order to cross train. That way everyone can get a feel for all the defensive back positions.”
“I have a goal to stay on top of my class work and not get behind. Also I want to make an impression on the team and earn people’s respect that way. I think team wise has been to just improve and be better than last years team.”
“West Lafayette just kinda felt like a second home. Growing up watching Purdue football it’s just a dream come true and it’s been cool to finally be able to explore the campus in depth a little more.”