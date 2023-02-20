BoilerUpload – Quick Wrap – Ohio State 55, Purdue 82

Behind a powerful 25 minutes of Zach Edey, where the big man went for 26 points and 11 rebounds, the Boilermakers came back home to Mackey Arena and dominated a collapsing Ohio State team, 82-55. It was a light night for Edey who went to the bench just over halfway into the second half and never had to enter the game again with Purdue controlling Ohio State the entire way in the second half as Purdue got back to rebounding and their bench shined. Mason Gillis was moved into the starting lineup after Caleb Furst was sick this week, missing practice on Friday. But it was Purdue’s bench that provided an extra punch and points off the bench. There was no one star of the bench, but everyone contributed turning an early Ohio State lead into a convincing Purdue win. David Jenkins Jr. was a perfect 3 from 3 from three to score 9 points, his second three three-pointer performance against the Buckeyes. Trey Kaufman-Renn had one of his better all-around games, scoring in the post, and defending well throughout. He scored 11 points on 3 of 4 shooting, and got to the line 6 times. Brandon Newman added in 8 points off the bench, including two three-pointers. Ohio State got off to a hot start with their press forcing two early turnovers from Purdue’s guards. It resulted in an 8-2 Buckeyes lead after Eugene Brown III hit the first three of the game. But Mason Gillis showed off toughness, getting to the rim and drawing contact, getting his elbow patched up, and then hitting two free throws to start Purdue’s run. Two timely threes by Ethan Morton and Fletcher Loyer tied the game and Zach Edey gave Purdue a lead they wouldn’t surrender the rest of the way. With big man, Zed Key missing from Ohio State’s rotation, the Buckeyes couldn’t do anything but foul to try and slow down Purdue inside. Purdue would get to the line 27 times on the way to blowing out the Buckeyes. Purdue out rebounded Ohio State 44-21.

Justice Sueing got things going for Ohio State early, hitting a difficult pull up off the dribble over Zach Edey after winning the tip. Ohio State came into this game having lost 12 of 13. Purdue had lost 3 of their last 4. It was Purdue that seemed haunted by the ghosts of their recent losses early. Fletcher Loyer and Ethan Morton both turned the ball over in Purdue’s first two possessions against Ohio State’s press. It led to a Brice Sensabaugh lay up and then free throws for Bruce Thornton. The freshman point guard made his first free throw and missed the second to give Ohio State a 5-0 lead to start the game. A Mason Gillis offensive rebound kept a Purdue possession alive and the ball found its way to Zach Edey who got Purdue on the board with a hook shot over his left shoulder. Eugene Brown III would extend Ohio State’s lead with a three-pointer, 8-2. Then with the crowd at Mackey Arena loud and willing on their Boilermakers, Purdue responded with a quick 5-0 run. Mason Gillis drove hard to the hoop, drawing a lot of contact and getting hit to the floor. After briefly going to the bench to clean up blood on his elbow, Gillis made both his free throws after being moved into the starting lineup. Ethan Morton forced a turnover when he doubled Justice Sueing in the corner, surprising the wing and deflecting his dribble off Sueing’s foot. At the other end, Edey drew a double, kicked it out, and the ball moved around the perimeter form Smith, to Loyer, to Morton on the wing who knocked down the three to pull Purdue within 1, 8-7. Brice Sensabaugh would respond with a tough fadeaway from the paint to put Ohio State up 10-7. Fletcher Loyer would tie the game with a corner three, after pump faking his man and side stepping into his shot. Edey would then give Purdue it’s first lead, knocking down a hook shot in the paint off a Braden Smith pass. Purdue’s lead would extend to 14-10 with another Edey hook shot with just over 14 minutes left in the half. Sean McNeil would then get open on back to back possessions, running a curl off a hand off and hitting identical pull up jumpers from the free throw line. Edey would then get Eugene Brown III on the right block, set into him before hitting a spin move into a thunderous two-handed dunk to give Purdue the 16-14 lead. Braden Smith would go to the line, getting in transition and attacking Sensabaugh off the dribble. It would be Sensabaugh’s second foul with just over 11 minutes left in the half. Smith would make both free throws to go up 4. A switch on defense would get Braden Smith caught inside on the next possession. He was forced to foul on an entry pass and Purdue’s starting point guard would go to the bench with his second foul with 11:10 to play in the first half. McNeil would hit another mid range jumper to cut the game to 18-16. Trey Kaufman-Renn would draw contact inside and make two free throws, including the first attempt that hit the back of the rim, bounced straight up, and then eventually went in. He’d make the second with less drama. Isaac Likekele would attack David Jenkins Jr. off the dribble and make a lay up to take the game to 20-18. Kaufman-Renn would draw another foul and make two more free throws to put Purdue back up 4. Fletcher Loyer would then get to the line, attacking off a pump fake and getting knocked to the ground after a floater attempt. Loyer would miss the first and make the second. Brandon Newman would then make Purdue’s third three of the game and give Purdue it’s biggest lead of the game, 26-18. Sensabaugh would attack in transition off an Edey turnover to cut the game to 26-20. David Jenkins Jr. would get an extra pass from Brandon Newman for a three-point attempt, miss it, but was fouled as he was coming down. Jenkins would make all three to give Purdue the 29-20 lead. Edey would then make a hook shot next possession to give Purdue an 11 point lead. Sueing would respond, driving past Edey and finishing at the rim. Edey would then make one of two free throws after drawing a foul on a missed jumper by Jenkins to push Purdue’s lead back to ten, 32-22. Brice Sensabaugh would try to get Ohio State back in, knocking down a three to cut the deficit to 7. Purdue would respond by getting Edey the ball inside and Edey would hit another hook shot inside, his sixth made field goal of the game. Purdue’s lead would extend to double-digits again, 35-25, with Morton’s first made field goal after Sensabaugh fouled him out near mid-court. It would be Sensabaugh’s third foul of the game. McNeil would hit another mid-range jumper, single-handedly keeping the Buckeyes in it. Newman would turn the ball over near half court and Sueing would attack in transition and draw a blocking foul on Jenkins. Sueing would make both free throws and Purdue would lead 35-29. Purdue would finish the half attacking the offensive glass. Edey would rebound a Jenkins missed lay up and draw Owen Spencer’s fourth foul for Ohio State. Spencer is a walk on with less than twenty minutes experience before this game, but with Zed Key’s injury, was forced into action. Edey would make just one of two free throws. Purdue would have the ball for the last possession of the half. Ohio State would go into a zone and double hard off Edey inside. It’d lead to an open look for Jenkins Jr. from the wing. His three would just miss, but as it bounced off the rim, Edey was able to get to it and finish the half with a put back dunk. Purdue would lead going into the second half, 38-29.