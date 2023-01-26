BoilerUpload – Quick Wrap – #1 Purdue 75, Michigan 70

Purdue was helped with 23 bench points to Michigan’s 9, with Trey Kaufman-Renn and David Jenkins Jr. both going for 8 points.

In a battle of the two of the best big men in the Big Ten, Zach Edey had 19 points and 9 rebounds while Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Purdue looked like they had this one wrapped up, but Michigan made a strong push in the final minute, but the Boilers hold off the Wolverines to win 75-70.

Purdue’s defense has carried them in the Big Ten, but Michigan came out like it had Purdue’s number to start.

Purdue’s first possession saw Zach Edey get the ball in the post, one on one against Hunter Dickinson. Michigan chose to guard Edey with just Dickinson and Edey got to his left hand deep in the post for the game’s first basket.

At the other end, Dickinson did what he did to Purdue last year, stretch the court and knock down three-pointers. His first came from the top of the key and gave Michigan it’s first lead, 3-2.

Edey got another look against Dickinson on the left block and finished another left handed hook at the basket.

Michigan looked to target Edey in switches early and when Kobe Bufkin got the big man on the perimeter, he drove by him and finished with a lay up to give Michigan the lead back, 5-4.

Edey’s next basket came on a Fletcher Loyer miss where the big man swiped across the paint and deflected a ball up and off the glass from the opposite side of the paint. Purdue took back the lead, 6-5.

But Terrance Williams II got loose on a cut and Dickinson found him for an easy lay up to give the lead right back to Michigan.

Then the showcase of big men traded fouls, both questionable, with Dickinson getting Edey on a hook shot and Edey fouling Dickinson on a spin move. Edey made just one of his free throws and Dickinson made both the lay up and the free throw to give Michigan the 10-7 lead.

Purdue started to turn the ball over, with Loyer throwing it away and Bufkin ended up with free throws at the other end. He made one of two.

Next possession, Edey threw a ball away to a cutting Mason Gillis and the possession would end with an open look at the rim for Dickinson that Gillis was forced to contest hard with a foul. Dickinson would make both to extend Michigan’s lead to 13-7.

Ethan Morton would hit Purdue’s first three against a zone look from Michigan, cutting the lead to 3.

Williams would get two free throws to put Michigan up 15-10.

Braden Smith would get on the board, stabilizing Purdue’s offense by getting to the hoop. He finished a reverse lay up to pull Purdue back to down three before drawing a foul on the next possession.

Smith would make both and Purdue would cut the lead to 15-14.

Will Tschetter would hit Michigan’s second three off a pick and pop.

Trey Kaufman-Renn would start to get going for Purdue in the post, making two tough hook shots around a Dug McDaniel lay up to get the game to 20-18.

Brandon Newman’s lay up off a curl would tie the game for the Boilermakers, 20-20. David Jenkins Jr. hit Newman for the assist.

Tarris Reed Jr. would grab and offensive rebound and put it back strong with a two-handed dunk to give Michigan the 22-20 lead, but he’d give it up immediately, getting called for a technical foul for a stare down and screaming at a Purdue player after the basket.

Loyer would make two free throws to tie the game.

Then Edey would make another shot in the post to give Purdue the lead back, 24-22.

McDaniel would hit a corner three to give Michigan the lead back, and Braden Smith would be called for an offensive foul on the next possession. The freshman guard would go to the bench with two fouls, his second game in the state of Michigan where he got into early foul trouble.

Edey would take the lead back with another hook shot over Dickinson in the post.

Wolverines were winning the rebounding battle early, and another offensive rebound for Michigan would end with a mid-range jumper going for Isaiah Barnes to give them the 27-26 lead.

The next possession, Dickinson would get an offensive rebound and draw a foul on the put back, making one of two to extend the lead to two.

Another Edey hook shot would gave him 13 and tie the game up at 28.

David Jenkins Jr. would get on the board for Purdue, knocking down an open three from the wing.

An Edey hook shot and Loyer lay up in transition would give Purdue it’s largest lead of the game, and its first mini-run.

Purdue would take a 35-28 lead around the six minute mark in the first half. David Jenkins Jr. would add two more points from the line and Purdue would extend its largest lead of the game.

Dickinson would get a chance to break a scoring drought for Michigan, but he missed the front end of a one and one.

Loyer would make them pay at the other end, finishing a difficult floater on a drive off a pick and roll. Purdue would go up 39-28 and then 41-28 when Loyer stole a pass the next possession and got fouled in transition where he’d make both free throws.

But Michigan would respond with a 6-0 run to end the half after going nearly five minutes without scoring.

Bufkin would hit a lay up, Dickinson would hit a jumper from the corner, and hit two more free throws.

Purdue would end the half leading 41-35 despite going scoreless for the last 3:06 after Di.