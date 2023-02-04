BoilerUpload – Quick Wrap – #1 Purdue 74, #22 IU 79

The Boiler Upload Game Wrap is sponsored by Lafayette’s own Reindeer Shuttle. Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport from Purdue’s campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. (Joshua Facemyer)

But Purdue turned the ball over 16 times and IU edged Purdue 20-8 on points off turnover and Purdue could never get the game back to even after going into half down double-digits.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 7 rebounds while Zach Edey had 33 points and 18 assists.

For the second straight year, Purdue went into Assembly Hall, and left to IU fans storming the court after a loss. This time, Purdue fell 79-74, after trailing by as much as 16 in the first half.

After winning for the first time against Purdue in 11 tries last season when Purdue came to Assembly Hall, IU’s faithful were as loud and ready to welcome their rival as ever. Before the game started the crowd was chanting obscenities at Purdue.

There’s not a better rivalry in sports.

Purdue elected to try and defend Trayce Jackson-Davis with Caleb Furst to start. That meant Zach Edey would be on Race Thompson. Thompson took advantage of the space given by the big man on the first possession to knock down a mid-range jumper on IU’s first possession to take an early 2-0 lead.

Edey turned the ball over on his first touch of the game when IU sent a double-team his way, but Purdue got a stop and on the next possession, Smith found Furst in the corner for an early three-point shot that gave Purdue a 3-2 lead.

Jalen Hood-Schifino responded with IU’s second mid-range jumper off a curl and IU took the lead back.

Edey’s first basket came on a put back and Purdue took the one point lead back.

Trey Galloway then knocked down a three off the top of the key when Braden Smith went under a screen and IU took the 7-5 lead.

Fleetcher Loyer would turn the ball over on an in bounds and Trayce Jackson-Davis would get two free throws at the other end. He’d make both to extend the lead to four.

Edey would get a dunk off a drive and dish by Braden Smith on the next possession. He’d make the dunk and draw a foul to cut the IU lead to 9-8.

Newman would foul Race Thompson on the next play and IU would get two more free throws to go up 11-8.

Caleb Furst’s would dunk a Zach Edey attempted put back off a Braden Smith missed lay up to get the game to 11-10, IU.

IU would then go on a run while Edey picked up his first foul and went to the bench.

Galloway would hit a floater to extend the lead to 13-10. TJD would then hit a hook shot to move the game to 15-10. A thunderous left hand dunk on his next post touch over Trey Kaufman-Renn would have IU up 17-10 at home early.

Another turnover by Purdue would lead to a hard foul by Mason Gillis at the other end. The officials would briefly review it before determining it was a common foul.

Malik Reneau would make both free throws to extend IU’s run and give them a 19-10 lead with just over 12 minutes in the first half.

Purdue couldn’t stop turning the ball over and IU was taking advantage of it at the other end. A strip of Loyer would lead to an alley oop dunk for TJD at the other to give IU a 21-10 lead. IU had an 8-1 edge in the turnover battle at this point.

Purdue hadn’t scored in 4:37 when Braden Smith drove right and drew a foul at the hoop that got him two free throws.

Smith would miss the first but knock down the second to cut the lead to ten with under 12 to play in the first half.

A TJD missed was grabbed by Reneau who finished with a hook shot of his own to give IU the 12 point lead.

Edey responded by putting a Smith miss at the basket back in over TJD, but Galloway got free for another floater and IU went right back up 12.

Ethan Morton bailed out a possession going nowhere with a pull up jumper with the shot clock expiring.

Kaleb Banks was called for goal tending on a Fletcher Loyer lay up. It was Loyer’s first basket and got Purdue back to a single-digit deficit.

Back to back fouls by IU would put David Jenkins Jr. to the line for a one and one but the normally good from the line guard missed and IU would get an open three from Tamar Bates at the other end to fall to go up 28-17.

Purdue continued to miss free throws. Loyer drew a foul on a pump fake, but missed the first before hitting the second to put the game back to 10 points.

Again Purdue got just one of two free throws to go. Trey Kaufman-Renn dropped the game to 9 points before Miller Kopp got free for a three in the corner. IU would go up 31-19.

Edey would get a dunk off another Smith feed, but JHS would get another pull up jumper from the free throw line to fall for IU.

IU would be up 33-21 when Braden Smith would draw another foul and go to the line for two free throws. He’d make the first and miss the second to keep Purdue at 50% from the line.

Edey would lose an entry pass from Ethan Morton and IU would again turn turnovers into points, with Trayce Jackson-Davis skying for a two-handed dunk in transition.

Painter would call a timeout with his Boilermakers trailing 35-22 with 5:50 remaining in the first half.

Edey and TJD would trade baskets with Edey hitting a hook shot over TJD and TJD getting free on a roll, receiving a perfectly lobbed ball at the rim that he threw down with two hands.

Edey would make a falling away hook on the next possession and draw a foul, but miss the free throw to keep Purdue down 37-26.

Then Edey would pick up his second foul on a floater from TJD that would go in. It was Edey’s second foul. TJD’s free throw would give IU a 40-26 lead with just under 5 minutes left in the game.

Loyer drew a foul after a rare TJD miss and knocked down both free throws to cut IU’s lead to 12 with just over three minutes to play.

But TJD found Miller Kopp in the corner for another three and IU responded instantly.

IU lead, 43-28. A Newman three was missed at the other end and Gillis was called for a foul on the rebound.

TJD would get two more free throws. Jackson-Davis would make the first and miss the second, extending IU’s lead to 16 points.

Reneau would be called for a foul on Edey on the rebound.

Edey would make his first free throw and the second to make the game 44-30 with 2:36 left in the half.

A late double against TJD leads to more points for IU as Bates finds Banks cutting baseline for a dunk. Trey Kaufman-Renn responded with a hook shot over TJD at the other end to keep the game at 14.

Banks would draw a foul on a missed three for IU and get to the free throw line but he’d miss the front end of a one and one.

Loyer would finally get a three to go for Purdue off a Braden Smith pass and it cut IU’s lead to 46-35 with a minute left in the half.

TJD would draw another foul, this one on Loyer, his second, and make two more free throws to push the lead back to 13 for IU.

Purdue’s worst half the season kept getting worse, with TJD finally missing just to have David Jenkins Jr. finally getting possession of the ball before having it stripped out of his hands with ten seconds left in the half. Purdue’s 11th turnover of the half.

Banks would finish the half making a lay up off the turnover, IU’s 12th point off turnovers compared to Purdue’s 1.

IU would go into halftime leading the #1 Purdue Boilermakers, 50-35.