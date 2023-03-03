BoilerUpload – Purdue Big Ten Championships

There’s 210 pages in the 2022-23 Purdue Men’s Basketball Media Guide. The pages are held together with thick black rings that constitute its spine. I counted the rings, thinking, maybe, just maybe on the night that Purdue won its 25th Big Ten Championship outright, that there was some foretelling in the binding, some Nostradamus to it, but the rings get to 25 and then keep going. All the way to 35. Maybe it is an omen. When Purdue plays Illinois at home on Sunday, the intro video will play. When Gene Keady comes on, the crowd will wait with anticipation, will grow with sound, and ignite when he says it. “The home to 25 Big Ten Championships.” When Gene Keady retired as Head Coach of Purdue in 2004-05, 25 Championships seemed a long way off.

“I wish I could lie to you,” Matt Painter says to a room full of reporters. “I asked.” What did he ask? The score of the Illinois-Michigan game, which tilted in Purdue’s favor after two overtimes during Purdue’s first half at Wisconsin. With Illinois’ win, Purdue already had the outright Big Ten Championship wrapped up before they went into half against Wisconsin. Win, lose, or draw, Purdue’s 25th Big Ten Title was going to be its own outright. So for most of a game, Matt Painter coached with a secret. Wisconsin is not a friendly place to opposing teams. It’s certainly not a place with recent fond memories for Matt Painter. Last year, Chucky Hepburn banked in a three that ended up costing Purdue what could have been their 25th Championship last season. But this year, Purdue and Matt Painter has had something to lean on in a way last year’s team couldn’t, and that’s the 7’4″ best player in the country, Zach Edey. This year when Chucky Hepburn had the ball and a shot at breaking Purdue’s heart again, he had to face the unenviable task of trying to shoot over Zach Edey’s outstretched hand. The shot went short and because it was a missed ball, it meant it was Zach Edeys. It was one of 19 rebounds for Edey.

There’s a section in the Media Guide that goes through every Purdue season from 1896 to last season. On page 120, there’s a list of every win and loss with the score of each game for the 1932 team. It does the same for the entire succession of Ward Lambert teams. In 1933-34, Purdue goes 10-2 in the Big Ten. Their last loss of the season is to Illinois on the road, 27-26. They’ll go 9-3 the next year with the highest grossing score being the 50 points Purdue put on Western State in their season opener. Purdue’s basketball at Wisconsin tonight would have almost looked at home at times in the 1930’s. The game finished in the sixties, but Purdue hit just 4 more threes than any of the Lambert teams. But that’s not what catches my eye. Not really. It’s the 1945-46 season. A struggle for Purdue, 10-11 recover overall, 4-8 in the Big Ten. But there next to each other – Coach: Ward Lambert, Mel Taube. They are just pages to me, these names, these figures, but seamlessly from one year to the next, the seasons have added together. From 1896 to now, in some form, in some fashion, with three-point lines and without, from Wooden to Keady to now and Matt Painter, Purdue basketball has existed. Taube would coach just three solo seasons for the Boilermakers, his final being a 9-13 effort post World War II, and Purdue would go 3-9 in the Big Ten. Ray Eddy would take over next and turn the Boilers around, coaching into the 60’s. Winning is hard. Losing is harder. Transitions from coach to coach don’t always mean better or even good. At times Matt Painter teams struggled, entire classes leaving, but now, now Painter looks like the promised son to a program desperate for divine intervention. “There’s two things you’ve got to do,” Matt Painter is telling that same room of reporters after the game. This time, he’s responding to a question about losing, not his losses really, but in general, when a team gets so close and keeps coming up short, over and over again. “You’ve got to put yourself in position to do something and you gotta do something.” This has in most ways, come to define the last few years of success for Matt Painter. Each year Painter tries to build on the season before. Each year he gives Purdue another chance. Eventually, he will break through.