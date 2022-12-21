BoilerUpload – Purdue 74, New Orleans 53

New Orleans might have thought Zach Edey missing the game with an illness was a Christmas Miracle, but Purdue’s defense allowed their offense time to adjust and they finished the first half on a 24-2 run that halted any hope of Grinching an upset against the #1 team in the nation.

This was Purdue’s first ever game at Mackey Arena being ranked #1. Zach Edey missed his first game of the season with an illness.

Still Purdue handled business going into their Christmas break, winning comfortably, 74-53, against the New Orleans Privateers.

There’s no way to replace a player that averages 22.6 points per game, 13.9 rebounds per game, and 2.2 blocks a game, but Trey Kaufman-Renn did his best Edey impression in the post, scoring his first career 20-point game despite coming off the bench.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 24 points and went to the line 10 times.

He was helped by an 11 point performance from Mason Gillis and 9 points from Caleb Furst in just 17 minutes of action.