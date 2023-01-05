BoilerUpload – Purdue 71, Ohio St. 69

Fletcher Loyer had 11 second half points and a game-winner after sitting the bench to start the second half, as the #1 Boilermakers win, 71-69, against the #24 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Loyer had zero points and 4 turnovers in the first half and Painter went to sixth year senior, David Jenkins Jr., to start the second half. The move couldn’t have worked better. Jenkins Jr. jumped out of a season long slump to make all three of his three-pointers, and Loyer started and ended his 12 second half minutes with 2 of his 3 made three-pointers in the half. Brice Sensabaugh was sensational for most the game, scoring 21 points, but Ethan Morton drew a key charge late and denied the true freshman the ball in the last few possessions. It looked like Purdue was going to have another game of poor shooting. They missed their first 8 three-point attempts before David Jenkins Jr. hit a possession saver with the shot clock winding down. From that three on, Purdue would have their best shooting performance of the season, making 13 of their last 23 attempts from distance. Zach Edey got the ball just enough in the second half to help keep Purdue afloat, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half and he finished with 11 rebounds for another double-double. He made the basket that pulled Purdue to one and then made the assist out to Loyer for the game winner. None of that happens if Ohio State doesn’t turn over the ball after Edey’s last hook shot. Ethan Morton was able to steal the Justice Sueing pass near the baseline after getting the inbounds pass.

Purdue has seen this before – an offense capable of creating open looks for its shooters, an offense incapable of making those open threes. Fletcher Loyer started with a three from the right wing, then it was Caleb Furst and Braden Smith missing from the left wing. It took a circus finish with Ethan Morton’s left hand at the rim to get Purdue on the board at Value City Arena. On the other end, Brice Sensabaugh got an open lane and threw down a dunk with two hands. He’d score again in transition off Smith’s missed three. Ohio State jumped out to a 6-3 lead after Caleb Furst converted just 1 of 2 free throws, but Purdue didn’t get to 13-0 by folding early, and when their shots couldn’t fall, they were hitting the offensive glass hard. Purdue had 5 offensive rebounds in the first 4 minutes of action while starting the game 2 of 9 from the floor. Purdue was already winning the rebound game when the Buckeyes best rebounder and starting center, Zed Key, went out with an apparent shoulder injury. It wouldn’t be the only injury scare for Ohio State, as Sean McNeil came down awkwardly and appeared to twist his ankle on a jump shot with 13:38 to play in the first half. The Buckeyes had a 13-7 lead at the time as Purdue continued to struggle to make shots. Purdue continued to struggle with Ohio State’s physicality on defense, shooting 3 of 16 to start the game. Ohio State turned those misses into transition baskets. David Jenkins Jr. got a screen up top from Zach Edey and had a lane to the basket, and went up for a lay up. The ball hit the glass and deflected off the rim. Ohio State was off and running, tossing an outlet pass out to Brice Sensabaugh who finished through Brandon Newman’s foul at the other end, sending himself to the line with an And-1 and a 17-7 lead for the Buckeyes. His made free throw would give the Buckeyes an 11 point advantage eight minutes into the game. David Jenkins Jr. finally broke the seal for Purdue, making the team’s first 3 after missing their first 8 attempts. The shot pulled Purdue back into single-digits, trailing 18-10. Braden Smith followed with a highlight finger roll finish as he went sprawling to the baseline. Purdue would trade baskets with the Buckeyes, as Likekele hit the circle button and laid in a lefty- lay up at the rim and Furst hit a hook shot in the post to pull Purdue back to 20-14. But Purdue’s defense could not contain Ohio State early. The Buckeyes started the game shooting 10 of 17 compared to Purdue’s 6 of 23 at the under 8-minute stoppage. Purdue’s offense started to find life and more offensive rebounds. Ethan Morton was able to knock a three down from the right corner and Braden Smith followed it up with a lay up where goal tending was called and Purdue cut the lead back to 7. An offensive rebound and dunk game Edey just his second basket and third and fourth point, but Purdue continued to struggle to get stops on one of the nation’s best offensives. After a Braden Smith made three pointer cut the lead to 30-24, Justice Sueing hit a pull up three over Zach Edey as the shot clock was winding down. Caleb Furst would have his shot blocked at the rim on the ensuing possession and the Buckeyes would have the ball with a chance to extend the lead to double-figures again. But Mason Gillis and Zach Edey forced Sueing into a tough floater and Gillis secured the put back attempt. Edey then got the ball in the post where Ohio State doubled and he found David Jenkins Jr. who hit his second three of the game. The following possession Mason Gillis got open at the top of the key and nailed a three. The Purdue team that couldn’t make a shot to start the game started to not be able to miss. Braden Smith forced a steal and saved it to David Jenkins Jr at mid-court. Smith would get the ball back in the corner and make his first three of the game, giving Purdue a 33-33 tie and six three-pointers for the half. Ohio State would respond with a left corner three from Eugene Brown III, his first points of the game. Ethan Morton would draw a charge on Brice Sensabaugh with 13 seconds left in the half after Purdue failed to score and what was looking like a disaster first half for #1 Purdue on the road, turned into just a 36-33 deficit. Zed Key did not return in the first half after his shoulder injury. Sean McNeil did return from his foot injury.