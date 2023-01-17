BoilerUpload – Purdue 64 at Michigan State 63

Purdue’s Zach Edey had 32 points and 17 rebounds to set a new scoring career-high, and Purdue goes into Breslin Center and wins 64-63 despite Tyson Walker’s 30 point performance. Purdue got rolling early, jumping out to a double-digit lead as Michigan State decided to defend one on one in the post. It allowed Edey to get touches while his size allowed him to grab offensive rebounds and gain extra possessions for Purdue. He was helped by one of Braden Smith’s better performances as a play maker, when he wasn’t on the bench with foul trouble. Smith and fellow freshman Fletcher Loyer both struggled with foul trouble, sitting large portions of the end of the first half. It helped Michigan State respond and mount a furious comeback to end the half. Pushing Purdue’s lead to just 2. Michigan State would come out firing in the second behind impressive shot making between Tyson Walker, 30 points, and AJ Hoggard, 14 points. The rebound battle, which always looms large between these two teams was almost dead even. Michigan State had 30 rebounds and Purdue had 29. Purdue had the slight edge with holding onto the ball, turning it over just 9 times compared to the spartans 11. Fletcher Loyer was brilliant for Purdue late in the second half after struggling with foul trouble in the first, the true freshman finished with 17 points and 4 assists to just one turnover. Braden Smith was limited to 25 minutes after picking up two early fouls and two more in the second half. He still led the team with 6 assists. Last year it was Tyson Walker hitting a shot late to put away Purdue on a last second step back three. This year, Walker had a last second shot to win at it but his momentum carried him away from the basket and Morton was able to contest the shot just enough that Michigan State wasn’t able to knock off the #3 Boilers for the second straight season at home.

Michigan State made their intentions towards Purdue clear early – they were going to be physical with Purdue’s guards and try to survive Zach Edey one on one in the post. It worked on Purdue’s first possession, with Edey missing a hook shot, and at the other end, AJ Hoggard got things started for the Spartans by hitting a tough up and under lay up at the rim. Tom Izzo teams play physical inside and the refs were letting them early against Edey, but they still didn’t have the size to stop Edey getting to his patented righty hook. He knocked down one from five feet to tie the game at two early in the Breslin center. Edey’s size looked to be a real problem for the Spartans early. Edey scored his second basket on a put back at the rim. Joey Hauser responded by hitting the games first three from the left corner and giving Michigan State a brief 5-4 lead. Braden Smith would find Edey rolling off a high pick and roll, and Edey would throw the alley-oop down with two hands. Purdue would come out of the under 16 timeout firing. Fletcher Loyer would continue his hot shooting by knocking down a three to push Purdue’s lead to 9-5. Michigan State couldn’t hit much early, making 2 of their first 11 shots, including missing 8 straight, including two three-pointers and one put back on the same possession. At the other end, Braden Smith was starting to break down the Spartans defense off the dribble. He got into freshman Tre Holloman on a drive and got to the free throw line for two. He’d make both. The next possession, Smith would attack a pick and roll to find a cutting Gillis right of the arc. Gillis’s first three of the game would give Purdue a 14-5 lead with around 12 minutes in the first half remaining. Purdue should have extended the lead with two defenders jumping to Smith, and Smith flicking a pass to Trey Kaufman-Renn, open in the paint off a roll, but Kaufman-Renn couldn’t handle the pass and Purdue committed their first turnover of the game. It sparked a mini-run for Michigan State. Jackson Koehler came in and immediately attacked Trey Kaufman-Renn in the post. Koehler spun baseline and hit a tough, contested fall away jumper to give Michigan State 7. Braden Smith was then charged for a charge on the next possession, giving the true freshman point guard his second foul of the half. He’d go to the bench and David Jenkins Jr. would take his place. Tyson Walker would get free on an in bound play and hit a catch and shoot mid-range two to pull within 14-9. Edey would get another look inside after Trey Kaufman-Renn went to the bench with two quick fouls. He hit a drop step and laid in a basket with his left hand. The next possession, Morton would find the big man inside with the shot clock at three and the big man spun and hit a lofting hook shot to push Purdue’s lead back to 9, 18-9. Walker would hit another pull up, drawing the switch on Edey and rising up and flushing the mid-range jumper. Zach Edey would then slip a screen the next play, catching the Spartans off guard, and Brandon Newman delivered him a pass that Edey threw down with two hands. Purdue’s lead was 20-11 with 7:24 on the clock after a foul on AJ Hoggard. A Tyson Walker turnover would lead to Ethan Morton finding Edey with deep position in the post, and Edey would make his seventh field goal of the game. Walker would try to draw contact on a floater but miss off the back iron. Edey would come down with the ball, tangling up with Mady Sissoko, and the Spartan would get called for the foul. Fletcher Loyer would then drive into the paint, pull help from the corner, and found Caleb Furst cutting baseline with a one handed bounce pass. Furst would finish with a two hand dunk to give Purdue the 24-11 lead and forcing Izzo to call a timeout with 5:43 left in the half. Jaden Akins was called for an offensive foul, sending Loyer to the ground with a shoulder off ball. It was the Spartans seventh turnover of the half. Tyson Walker ended a Purdue run with a floater in the paint. Then AJ Hoggard would bully Fletcher Loyer in the post, making contact, drawing the foul, and making the shot. His free throw would bring Michigan State to 24-16 around the four minute mark. More importantly, Fletcher Loyer would get his second foul of the half. Edey would miss another shot and Mason Gillis was knocked down going for a rebound. It looked like the Spartans would have an advantage, but by the time MSU tried a cross-court pass to his man, Gillis was sprinting back and stole the pass. It would lead to Zach Edey’s first free throw attempts of the half despite already having attempted 16 field goals. Edey would miss the first but make the second, extending Purdue’s lead to 25-16. But Purdue’s dream start turned to a nightmare quickly. Purdue had two turnovers in the first 18 minutes, but turned it over three times in the last two minutes. It was just the opening the Spartans were looking for. AJ Hoggard hit a pull up jumper and Tyson Walker knocked down a three to pull within, 25-20. Edey would get two more free throws and would make them both to push Purdue’s lead to 27-20. But a shot blocked by Zach Edey would fall into Carson Cooper’s hand and then Edey would throw a pass out past Brandon Newman for the half-court violation. Hoggard would then attack Morton off the dribble, causing Morton to fall, Newman was forced to help and Hoggard would kick it out to Tyson Walker for another three-pointer. Hoggward and Walker would combine for 18 of the Spartans points while Edey had 17 for Purdue, and Purdue would go in with a 27-25 lead at the Breslin Center.

Purdue came out strong at Michigan State, but their last few minutes of the half was enough to watch their once double-digit lead dwindle to just 2. Purdue finished the half by missing their last five shots while also committing 3 turnovers in their final two minutes. Purdue didn’t have a field goal in the last 5:47 of the first half. Both Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were forced to finish the first half on the bench with the true freshmen both picking up two fouls.