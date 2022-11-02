BoilerUpload – Purdue 102 vs Truman St. 57

There’s big and then there’s Big Maple big. Zach Edey‘s ascension to best player on Purdue went just about how you’d expect against a Truman State program that plays no one taller than 6’8″.

After his 23 point, 7 rebound performance, he’s putting the Big Ten on notice that he might also be the best player in the conference. He added 2 assists and 2 blocks to his state line. He played 16 minutes.

Truman State, who played Iowa on Halloween to the tune of a 118-72 defeat while holding a lead halfway through the first half, led Purdue 17-14 after a series of late shot-clock three-pointers with just under 14 minutes remaining in the first half. Purdue’s ensuing 36-11 run would put an end to the Bulldogs hopes of a miraculous upset against their second Big Ten opponent in as many days.

Purdue’s starting lineup struggled to shoot from three despite a bevy of open looks early created by an offense that flowed well and made the extra pass. It didn’t look like a group that was starting two true freshman in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, who made their debut together in Coach Painter’s back court.

Purdue’s starters went 3-16 for the game from three, but Coach Painter’s search through the transfer portal showed immediate dividends with Utah transfer David Jenkins Jr. dropping 12 points and making 3 of 4 three pointers. He led a bench unit that went 7 of 13 and pushed Purdue to 10-29 from three for the game.

“We really recruited towards guy’s skills level in regards to guys that can shoot,” Coach Painter on his bench. “It’s good to have people like Trey Kaufman-Renn who can score on the blocks… David Jenkins is a proven commodity.”

Jenkins Jr. had maybe the highlight of the game. He came to Purdue as a prolific three-point shooter, but showed off the entirety of his game when he deflected a pass, dribbled behind his back to evade a defender and laser beamed a no look lefty pass to Mason Gillis for a lay up in transition.

Purdue’s shooters are unlikely to struggle like this all season, but Purdue will hope that their domination on the glass is a sign of things to come. Zach Edey led the charge cleaning up the glass early, but Coach Painter’s squad attacked the glass on both ends from every position. Six Purdue players grabbed 5 or more rebounds including Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn who both came off the bench and grabbed 7 offensive rebounds between them.

Purdue out rebounded Truman State 49-20. Purdue had 18 offensive rebounds.

The only Purdue player in the normal rotation that didn’t score was true freshman Braden Smith who couldn’t get his jump shot to fall, but played within himself and was strong on the boards as Purdue’s smallest player, grabbing 6 rebounds and dishing out 3 assists. Despite his struggles scoring he played within himself and had a +/- of 26.

“I think that’s something you’re going to see with, Braden. Some nights he’s gonna really score,” Coach Painter on Smith’s offensive game.

Purdue’s exhibition showing was an encouraging first step towards replacing the production of Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, and Eric Hunter Jr.

Brandon Newman, who struggled at times last year, immediately came out firing, knocking down a long two on his way to an efficient 13 points on 9 shots.

“Just from a mental standpoint was different for me. Just being ready to come off the bench,” Brandon Newman.

Purdue got points from everyone, with Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst, Brandon Newman, and David Jenkins Jr. all scoring in double figures.

Purdue’s regular season starts in less than a week when they take on Milwaukee in Mackey Arena on November 8th.