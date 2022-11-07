BoilerUpload – Boilers in the IHSAA State Tournament

Time flies, right? It is already approaching the middle of November and the IHSAA State Tournament has officially completed the “Sectionals” part of the bracket. This past Friday was Sectional Championship Week where several future Boilermakers tried to win a championship.

There were only three future Purdue Football Players competing for a Sectional Championship. Kendrick Gilbert and Jaron Tibbs of state powerhouse Cathedral High School defeated Lawrence Central, 33-13. You may remember Purdue recruiting Lawrence Central’s star defensive end, Joshua Mickens. Mickens is headed south to LSU to play for Coach Brian Kelly.

Tibbs had 6 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in the championship game. Maxpreps.com selected Tibbs as the offensive player of the game for the contest. His teammate, Kendrick Gilbert, steadied the defensive line. While he only had one tackle in the contest, he also had a crucial field goal block. Most teams run away from Gilbert, and it is hard to blame them, as the 6-4, 250-pound four-star defensive lineman can single handily change a game.

The Irish will play Brownsburg for a Regional Championship this Friday. Cathedral lost to Brownsburg the second week of the season, 42 to 35. It will be a great high school football game. Brownsburg is led by Leighton Jones who is headed to Iowa after high school

Dillon Thieneman and his Westfield Shamrocks played Noblesville for the Sectional Championship and handled them pretty efficiently, winning 42-21. From the safety position, Thieneman had 12 total tackles, an interception, and two pass deflections. It was one of his best games of the year. Thieneman and his Westfield Shamrocks team will travel to Hamilton Southeastern this week. Westfield lost to Hamilton Southeastern 26-21 during their week five contest.