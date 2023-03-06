BoilerUpload – Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 17

We had quite the weekend in Purdue-dom this past weekend. The women’s team had a solid showing in the Big Ten Tournament, the men’s team celebrated its 25th Big Ten Championship at home, and there were quite a few visitors on junior day for football as Ryan Walters is hot on the recruiting trail. Travis, Casey, and Jace are here to talk about all of it, including:
– A big welcome to new commitment Jordan King.
– Who all was visiting and how did things go?
– Purdue is already on a rising member of the 2025 football recruiting class.
– Basketball closed out two tough games this past week.
– How do things look for a No. 1 seed?
The Boiler Upload Game Wrap is sponsored by Lafayette’s own Reindeer Shuttle.
Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport from Purdue’s campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. Book your next ride today!
Interested in driving for Reindeer Shuttle? We are actively seeking both part- and full-time drivers to join our team as we grow strategically. We offer flexible, full, and part-time schedules. For more information apply here.