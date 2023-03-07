Purdue finished its season with the best record in the conference, going 26-5 with a 15-5 conference record. It wins the Big Ten by 3 games.

Zach Edey got his roses this morning with being named the B10 Player of the Year and part of the All-B10 Defensive Team.

He’s the only Boilermaker that will finish the season with any honors though. Despite finishing the season as the #5 team in the country, winning the league by 3 games, and doing it with two true freshman guards, not another Purdue player was named to any of the All-B10 teams or All-Freshman teams.

Oh, and Northwestern Coach Chris Collins was given the B10 Coach of the Year Award.

Collins’ Wildcats were led by Senior Boo Buie (1st team Media) and senior Chase Audige (2nd Team Coach). Northwestern finished the season 21-10 and 12-8 in the conference, tying Michigan St. and Maryland with losses.

Matt Painter’s task was to replace a top-5 NBA draft pick and two other starters with freshman guards and a center that was ranked outside the top-400 when he came to campus.

Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer responded, Purdue’s bench excelled, and the Boilermakers shocked the world winning the PK 85 tournament and then kept winning. They started the season 22-1 and for the second straight season was ranked #1 in the country. Zach Edey has transformed and gotten better each season to now being the unquestioned best player in the conference and most likely, the country.

Braden Smith was named to the All-Freshman Team by the coaches after finishing the regular season averaging 10 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Purdue might have won the B10 Championship, but they’ll also now have a chip on their shoulder heading into the Big Ten Tournament when they play Friday after their double-bye against