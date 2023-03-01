Boilers at the NFL Combine

Beginning tomorrow, the NFL scouting combine will kick off in Indianapolis, for the 35th year, aside from 2021 due to Covid. Purdue will send five alumni to the combine this year, one of the highest totals in Purdue history. Jalen Graham, Cory Trice, Charlie Jones, Aidan O’Connell, and Payne Durham all are in Indianapolis, ready to try and better their draft stock. This will be one of two chances the group of five will have to impress NFL Scouts, they will also partake in Purdue’s Pro-Day, later this Spring.

March 2nd – Defensive Line & Linebackers

Tomorrow, Jalen Graham will start the group off by working out with other college linebackers. While he fit well in the college game as an outside linebacker, there are questions about if he can fulfill that role in the NFL with such a lean frame. At only 220 pounds, he is probably closer to a Nickel Corner or solely a 3rd down coverage type of outside linebacker. There is no denying his ability, he was a four-year starter at Purdue and was a leader for Jeff Brohm during his time in West Lafayette. He may end up finding his niche as a special teamer in the NFL and serving in a reserve role as a linebacker. Most NFL Draft websites have him as a 3rd-day selection or a priority UDFA. It is hard to argue with that position, in my opinion. He is somewhat of a tweener in terms of position and only he runs a 4.68 forty in college. If he wanted to be drafted late day two or early day three, he will need to have an outstanding combine. I believe if he can show improvement in the forty-yard dash and breaks into the 4.5s, he will have a chance. He was the best defensive player at Purdue this season, but will that be enough to see him selected in the April Draft? – NFL: Draft Buzz Profile

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham (6) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports (© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

March 3rd – Defensive Backs and Special Teams

Cory Trice will partake in the combine on Friday. Two years ago before his knee injury, I would have said teams would be crazy to not draft a 6-3, 210-pound corner. But since his knee injury, it appeared that he may have lost a step. During his senior year, he played and started in 13 of 14 Purdue games. But, in the B1G Championship, I thought there were times when he was picked on a bit by the faster Michigan Wide Receivers. With the aforementioned knee injury, he may need to shift to safety, but more of a box safety, to come downhill and help in run support. His senior year, he became a bit grabby, as wide receivers were able to run by him. More than likely, Trice will see himself as an undrafted free agent. But, he will be signed by a team for at minimum the rookie minicamp. His size, athleticism, and wing span may lead to someone taking a chance on him to be developed, but he will need to show improvement in the forty-yard dash during the combine. – NFL Draft Buzz Profile

Purdue’s Cory Trice (23) scores a defensive touchdown during the second half of the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Iu Pu 2h Trice Td (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

March 4th – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Saturday is the most watched day of the NFL Combine, that will hold true for Purdue fans as well, I am sure. On Saturday, Purdue will have a trio of their best players working out to improve their draft stock. Aidan O’Connell, Charlie Jones, and Payne Durham will all showcase their skills in Indianapolis. All three have a legitimate shot to get drafted in April.

Aidan O’Connell is one of the most prolific passers in Purdue’s rich history of quarterbacks. I see no need to repeat the story that Purdue fans have all heard, from walk-on to leading Purdue to a Big Ten West Championship, but O’Connell has a rare work ethic and is just starting to reach his potential. It appeared early in the season that AOC may have a bit of a regression year after a standout 2021 season, but as the season moved on, he continued to improve. He had nearly 3,500 yards in 13 games for Purdue, opting out of the bowl game. Aidan’s biggest negative will be his lack of mobility. The NFL, in recent years, has gone to a more mobile style of quarterback. The top of the NFL Draft may see four quarterbacks come off the board with elite mobility, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. I do believe that his arm may rival some of the top quarterbacks, but his lack of mobility will force him to slide down draft boards, paired with the fact that he is nearly 25 years old already. I would expect him to be selected on day 3 of the NFL Draft. – NFL Draft Buzz Profile

Payne Durham was one of the best tight ends in college football during the 2022 season. Hauling in 56 catches for 560 yards and 8 touchdowns. Durham is still relatively new to the game of football, he only played for a couple of years in high school, where he realized he was pretty talented. I do think he runs a little awkward, or I guess stiff for an NFL tight end. I think he thrives off the line of scrimmage, as he was not a standout blocker, but it is hard not to use him as a detached tight end with his catch range and wing span to be a mismatch against smaller defensive backs. NFL Draft Buzz states he ran a 4.78 forty, which is a bit slow for an NFL Tight End. If he can test at the combine in the 4.6 range, More than likely, Payne will hear his name called on the third day of the NFL Draft. – NFL Draft Buzz Profile

Charlie Jones in his lone season at Purdue made an instant impact after two seasons of misuse at Iowa. The 2nd Team AP All-American would haul in 110 balls for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns in his lone season at Purdue. At 6-0, 190 pounds, Jones could use his elite route running in the slot or on the outside to try and take the top off of defenses in the NFL. He has elite hands and does a great job of tracking the ball down. Charlie plays faster on the field than his 4.51 forty-yard dash and will look to improve that Saturday. He will more than likely end up as a late-day-two or early-day-three selection in the NFL Draft. I believe he could be a special team standout in the NFL. Both returning the ball and in coverage, while at Iowa. he was the Big Ten Return Man of the Year. – NFL Draft Buzz Profile

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) rushes the ball during the Big Ten football championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michigan Wolverines lead at the half against the Purdue Boilermakers, 14-13. Ncaa Football Big Ten Championship Football Game Purdue Boilermakers At Michigan Wolverines (© Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)