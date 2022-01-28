Boilermakers win at Iowa behind clutch shooting

IOWA CITY — Purdue made every big shot it needed to after halftime on Thursday, hanging on in the face of an Iowa run typical of this series and winning 83-73.

Isaiah Thompson led the Boilermakers with 18 points, while Jaden Ivey added 15.

Purdue was 13-of-22 from three, 6-of-10 in the second half.

Purdue roared to a 48-33 halftime lead behind 64-percent first-half shooting and a strong defensive effort that held the Hawkeyes to sub-40-percent shooting, offset somewhat by the second-chance points that allowed them to sidestep a blowout early in the half.

