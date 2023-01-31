Boilermakers Looking To Boost NFL Draft Stock This Week

As the college football season came to a close earlier this month, the NFL Draft process now begins for hundreds of prospects aiming to reach the next level. Three former Boilermakers are set to participate in two of the premiere college football all-star games this week following their careers in West Lafayette. The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas and the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Alabama will both have Purdue representatives this week. These events give players the opportunity to practice and play in front of NFL coaches and scouts throughout the week. Prospects also have the chance to meet one-on-one with staff from all 32 NFL franchises, which is another big factor in the draft process. Let’s take a look at which former Boilermakers are trying to make an impression on pro teams ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

Charlie Jones and Cory Trice:

Two Boilermakers were expected to be in action this week, but it appears that they will not be a part of the senior showcase events. All-American wide receiver Charlie Jones was set to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, while cornerback Cory Trice accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. However, Jones and Trice were not on the official rosters for the either event.

Aidan O’Connell:

The most accurate quarterback in Purdue history is in Las Vegas preparing for the East-West Shrine Bowl this week. Aidan O’Connell will be representing the East in the oldest college football all-star game. O’Connell’s team is being coached by the Atlanta Falcons staff. He joins Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan and Fordham’s Tim DeMorat in the quarterback room for the East. O’Connell has been projected by many to be a day three pick in April’s NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus ranks the former walk-on as the 7th best quarterback prospect amongst draft eligible players. The players ahead of him are Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Tanner McKee and Hendon Hooker.

Payne Durham:

All-Big Ten tight end Payne Durham is Purdue’s representative at the Senior Bowl in Mobile this week. Durham will be coached by New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Ronald Curry. Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is Durham’s head coach for the National team in the event. Joining Durham as tight ends on the National team are Clemson’s Davis Allen and Cincinnati’s Josh Whyle. The Purdue tight end wrapped up a successful career in West Lafayette in 2022, where he finished with the second most touchdown receptions for a tight end with 21. He also totaled 126 catches and 1,275 receiving yards in four-years with the Boilermakers. In April’s NFL Draft, Durham has been projected as a late day two or day three selection. His ability to play on special teams will help him get on the field early in his NFL career.

Jalen Graham: