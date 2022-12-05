Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 4: A B1G Kickoff

It was another big weekend for Purdue sports, so Travis, Jace, and Casey are here to talk about it:
– Purdue falls in the Big Ten championship game, but there were encouraging signs for the program.
– Charlie Jones now holds a new school record for receiving yards in a season.How was the crowd in Indy?
– Basketball gets off to a great start in Big Ten play.
– Zach Edey = Good at basketball.
– Trey Kaufman-Renn has a breakout.
– Fletcher Loyer is also good at basketball.
