Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 21: We’re Back!

It has been a few weeks, but the Boiler Upload Podcast is back! Jace and Travis were both sick last week, but they are back this week with some great information, including:
– How has the atmosphere around the football program changed this spring with a new regime in place?
– How is Hudson Card progressing as the new QB1?
– What receivers have stood out so far?
– Who has been visiting recruiting-wise and who is the next commit?
– FInally, we talk some basketball and the commitment of Lance Jones.