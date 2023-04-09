Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 21: We're Back!

Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 21: We’re Back!

by
BoilerUpload – Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 21: We’re Back!

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-04-09 20:59:31 -0500’) }}
football
Edit


Travis Miller

BoilerUpload

Publisher

Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

It has been a few weeks, but the Boiler Upload Podcast is back! Jace and Travis were both sick last week, but they are back this week with some great information, including:

– How has the atmosphere around the football program changed this spring with a new regime in place?

– How is Hudson Card progressing as the new QB1?

– What receivers have stood out so far?

– Who has been visiting recruiting-wise and who is the next commit?

– FInally, we talk some basketball and the commitment of Lance Jones.

Certain Data by Sportradar

© 2023 Yahoo. All rights reserved.