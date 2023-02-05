Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 14: Aftermath of a Sweep

Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport from Purdue’s campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. Book your next ride today! (Joshua Facemyer)

It was a rough weekend for Purdue basketball, as the Indiana Hoosiers beat the No. 1 ranked men’s team by 5 in Bloomington, then the Hoosier women dominated Purdue in Mackey Arena on Sunday. There is still plenty to talk about though in this edition of the Boiler Upload Podcast:

– The women had a rough quarter, but are still in good shape to return to the NCAA Tournament.

– The men are fine in the long run and survived in an incredibly hostile environment.

– Travis saw Flory Bidunga on Thursday night, so he has an updated scouting report on how he would fit into the Purdue scheme.

– Casey went to see Jack Benter play and left very impressed by the 2024 recruit.