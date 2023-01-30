Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 13: Filibuster Time

What if we had a podcast and only one person showed up? We work to have at least something up by Monday morning podcast-wise, but this week Travis had to fly solo. Casey was busy with basketball stuff, while Jace and Kyle wanted to save a lot of their stuff for later in the week with football signing day.

That means we get a filibuster this week, and Travis has three main things to talk about:

– Men’s basketball continues to be on a roll, so does that mean this is finally the year

– Women’s basketball is coming off of one of its biggest wins in a very long time and Katie Gearlds has turned the program around.

– Finally, Travis got a chance to scout Kanon Catchings on Friday night.