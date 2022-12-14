Boiler Tracks Show: The Thieneman Brothers. Another Purdue Family

A brand new episode of the Boiler Tracks Show with three members of another Purdue family. Former Purdue safeties Brennan Thieneman, Jake Thieneman and 2023 Purdue football commit, Dillon Thieneman.

– Ryan Walters being hired as head coach of Purdue football.

– A defensive minded head coach breaking the streak of offensive coaches.

– The impact Jeff Brohm had on the program.

– How much coaching changes impact players in the locker room.

– Dillon’s recruitment and decision to commit to Purdue.

– The biggest adjustments going from high school to college football.

– How they feel about being a Boilermaker family.

– What is means to Jake and Brennan that their brother is following in their footsteps.

– What other recruits are saying about Purdue’s new head coach, Ryan Walters.

– Remembering back on childhood memories in the Thieneman household.

– Who is the best Purdue family? Them? The Colvin’s? The Anthrop’s?