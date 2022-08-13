Boil water advisory affects 935,000 residents in metro Detroit

A boil water water advisory was issued Saturday in 23 Detroit metro-area communities, affecting 935,000 residents, after a water main break was discovered.

The Great Lakes Water Authority found the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The GLWA provides drinking water to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population.

Crews identified the leak to be one mile west of GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.

Once the leak is isolated, crews will establish emergency connections to other system mains and restore some water to the affected communities.

Residents in affected areas shouldn’t drink the system’s water without boiling it for at least one minute to kill bacteria. Getty Images

Until the issue is fixed, residents in those affected areas shouldn’t drink the system’s water without boiling it for at least one minute to kill bacteria, then let it cool down.

The GLWA says it is investigating the cause of the break.