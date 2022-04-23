BofA: Outflow from Stock Funds 'Just Starting'

Stocks have struggled so far this year, with the S&P 500 losing 10%. Commentary from Bank of America strategists indicates more losses may be on the way.

Global equity funds saw on outflow of $17.5 billion in the week ended April 20, the worst week of the year, according to the strategists, citing EPFR data.

U.S. equity funds suffered an outflow of $19 billion, the biggest since December. The outflow was $19.6 billion for U.S. large-cap stocks.

“Everyone bearish, but redemptions just starting,” the strategists wrote in a bullet-point commentary.

