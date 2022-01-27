BofA Hails Nvidia’s Dumping Of Arm Takeover

Motley Fool

1 Green Flag for AMD in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ: AMD) stock price has declined nearly 20% this year as rising interest rates have caused investors to cash out of higher-growth tech stocks. AMD also faces concerns about slower PC sales in a post-lockdown market, as well as tougher competition from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in CPUs and GPUs, respectively. AMD is also still slogging through the ongoing chip shortage, which is causing traffic jams at its main manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) (TSMC), and facing unresolved regulatory challenges for its planned takeover of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX).