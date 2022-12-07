Boeing’s last-ever 747 just rolled off the assembly line, marking the end of an era. Here’s the history of how the revolutionary plane changed the world.

A Pan Am Boeing 747 arriving in London for the first time.Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty

Boeing just produced its last-ever Boeing 747 jumbo jet, which will be delivered to cargo giant Atlas Air.

The first Queen of the Skies was built for Pan Am, taking its maiden commercial flight over 52 years ago in 1970.

Despite its popularity among customers, most airlines have retired the 747 in favor of more fuel-efficient planes.

One of the greatest feats of American aerospace engineering is coming to an end.

Boeing 747.Boeing

On Tuesday, Boeing’s final 747 rolled off the assembly line in Everett, Washington, It’s the last of four jumbo jets on order for cargo carrier Atlas Air. The plane will be delivered in early 2023.

Atlas Air Boeing 747-8.Arjan Veltman/Shutterstock.com

“As we say goodbye to the Queen of the Skies, we’re proud of her legacy as an airplane that propelled aviation innovation and later laid the foundation of our family of freighters,” Boeing 747 and 767 program manager Kim Smith said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony of Atlas’ second-to-last 747 at the Boeing Everett Delivery Center.Atlas Air

The event marks the end of a nearly 53-year era of air travel that helped catapult the industry into what it is today.

Boeing 747 Factory Tour.Taylor Rains/Insider

Take a closer look at the story of the Boeing 747, the aircraft that made international travel accessible for more than just the rich and famous.

The first Boeing 747-8F rolls off the assembly line.Boeing

The history of the Queen of the Skies begins about a decade before its existence when Boeing introduced its 707 quad-jet in 1957.

bonoc / Shutterstock.com

The jet was the manufacturer’s first long-haul narrowbody plane made in collaboration with launch customer Pan American World Airways.

A Pan Am Boeing 707.ullstein bild Dtl./Getty Images

Shortly after the Boeing 707 rushed the world into the jet age, airlines were already looking for bigger and better aircraft to tackle skyrocketing demand, including Pan Am CEO Juan Trippe.

A Pan Am Boeing 707.AP

Boeing conceived the 747 in the mid-1960s, which ignited the widebody market to add more capacity to planes while simultaneously lowering operating costs.

A Boeing 747 being built by Boeing in Everett, Washington.Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty

At the request of Trippe, the new plane was twice the capacity of the 707, as well as sported the lowest seat-per-mile cost in the industry at the time.

Pan Am Boeing 707 and Boeing 747Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Over 50,000 employees working on the project at a new assembly plant in Everett, Washington, according to Boeing, that was so large it was given its own zip code. They were called “The Incredibles” and led by veteran Joe Sutter.

A Boeing 747 under construction in Everett, Washington.Barry Sweet/AP

The aircraft they produced would be the Boeing 747-100, the first variant of a new aircraft that featured four engines and two levels.

The first flight of the Boeing 747.Bettmann/Getty

It was the first jet aircraft of its kind and nothing like the flying public had seen before.

Unveiling the first Boeing 747.SSPL/Getty

Pan Am first flight flew in the early morning hours of January 22, 1970, from New York to London operated by Pan Am, inaugurating a new era for air travel.

A Pan Am Boeing 747 arriving in London for the first time.Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty

The aircraft was seen as a status symbol for airlines, with the extra space allowing for additional luxuries and extravagances on some airlines.

First class passengers in a BOAC Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet are served lunch.Fox Photos/Getty Images

Most airlines of the time including Pan Am and Qantas used their upper decks for as bars, lounges, or restaurants.

Early Boeing 747s featured lounges, bars, and even restaurants on their upper decks.Getty/Bettmann / Contributor

They were a glamorous place where passengers could hide away while flying high in an enclosed tube.

Lufthansa 747 lounge.Hutmacher/ullstein bild/Getty

It was the most exclusive club in the sky.

Spiral stairs lead up to an exclusive club in the sky.Fox Photos/Getty Images

The aircraft allowed airlines to fly more people further, with normal passenger capacity for the aircraft growing to upwards of 300 seats in later variants.

British Airways Boeing 747s.REUTERS/Toby Melville

The range of the aircraft gradually increased over the years with the -400 variant — one of its more modern bestsellers — having the ability to fly over 7,000 nautical miles, enough to connect New York with nearly every continent with a non-stop flight.

A Thai International Airways Boeing 747-400.Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A testament to its popularity, Boeing produced numerous variants of the aircraft over a half-century beyond the initial model. After the 747-100 came the 747-200…

A Boeing 747-200 cargo plane.Fasttailwind / Shutterstock.com

…the 747SP…

A South African Airways Boeing 747SP.EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

…the 747-300…

An Air France Boeing 747-300.aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty

…the 747-400…

A Japanese government Boeing 747-400.REUTERS/Jason Le

…the 747-8i…

A VIP Boeing Business Jet 747-8i.Cabinet Alberto Pinto

…and the 747-400LCF Dreamlifter.

A Boeing 747-400LCF Dreamlifter.cpaulfell / Shutterstock.com

The jets have been used for passenger and cargo flying, as well as military usage, making them incredibly versatile.

A Boeing 747 cargo plane.Philip Pilosian / Shutterstock.com

Even to this day, the Boeing 747 continues to outlive most of its rivals from the time period, including the supersonic, and similarly iconic, European Concorde.

British Airways operated both the Boeing 747 and Concorde.REUTERS

Its supremacy went unmatched for decades despite a long list of competitors until Airbus unveiled a dual-level and quad-engine aircraft of its own, the Airbus A380.

An Airbus A380.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

But, with the rise of more fuel-efficient, two-engine aircraft, such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350XWB, the need for quad-engine aircraft dwindled, despite Boeing’s best efforts with the larger and more modern 747-8i.

A Boeing 747-8i at the Paris Air Show.Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Most operators of the more recent 747-400 variant have retired or are in the process of retiring their fleets, with only three opting to upgrade to the 747-8i for passenger service, including Korean Air…

A Korean Air Boeing 747-8i landing in London.Steve Parsons/Getty

…Lufthansa…

A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i.Markus Schmal / Shutterstock.com

…and Air China.

An Air China Boeing 747-8i.Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

The rest were cargo airlines, such as UPS Airlines…

A UPS Airlines Boeing 747-8F.Thiago B Trevisan / Shutterstock.com

…Qatar Airways Cargo…

A Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 747-8F.Elaine Thompson/AP

…and Atlas Air.

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8F.Thomas Frey/picture alliance/Getty

For cargo carriers, the all-important nose door was a key selling point for the aircraft as the 747 is the only Western-built, mass-produced aircraft to feature it.

An AirBridgeCargo Boeing 747.vaalaa/Shutterstock.com

Despite being an all-American plane, every US airline has retired the Boeing 747 from their fleets, with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines both flying their last Queen of the Sky in 2017.

The final passenger flight of a United Airlines Boeing 747.Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto/Getty

Among the most common operators of the aircraft today are European and Asian airlines such as Korean Air…

Suparat_C/Shutterstock

…and Lufthansa.

A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i.Larry Downing/Reuters

However, the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the retirement of the 747 in favor of more cost-efficient planes like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350, like Australian flag carrier Qantas…

A Qantas Boeing 747-400.Bai Xuefei/Xinhua/Getty

…British Airways…

A British Airways Boeing 747-400 at JFK Airport.Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

…Virgin Atlantic Airways…

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400.Virgin Atlantic Airways

…French charter airline Corsair…

A Corsair Boeing 747-400.Charles Platiau/Reuters

…and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 747-400.Louis Nastro/Reuters

Perhaps the most well-known operator of the aircraft currently is the United States Air Force, which flies the President of the United States on a modified Boeing 747-200.

Air Force One arrives in West Palm Beach with President Trump.YURI GRIPAS/Reuters

The blue-and-white 747 with “United States of America” lettering on the side is an iconic symbol of the presidency.

Air Force One arrives in Germany.Carsten Koall/Getty

While the current model will soon be retired, the Boeing 747-8i will soon replace it as the next Air Force One.

The aircraft replacing the current Air Force One is the Boeing 747-8i.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty

With the last 747 order wrapping up, Boeing’s iconic program will finally come to an end.

Boeing 747.Boeing

But, Boeing will continue to support the plane for years to come, stating: “Our customer commitment does not end at delivery, and we’ll continue to support 747 operations and sustainment well into the future.”

A Boeing 747 carrying the Space Shuttle.REUTERS/Ho New

As the Queen of the Skies ends its reign, its legacy will surely live on as the aircraft that revolutionized the aviation industry and made the world a smaller place for over 50 years.

A British Airways Boeing 747-400.REUTERS/Toby Melville

