By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 777X program will be delayed, according to a report from The Air Current.

Jon Ostrower, the editor in chief, explained that the company is preparing for another significant delay and has plans to slip the jet’s certification target to the fourth quarter of 2024.

A Boeing representative wasn’t immediately available to comment for Investing.com.

Boeing says the new 777X will be the “world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet” and will “deliver 10 percent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 percent lower operating costs than the competition.”

Ostrower wrote that Boeing is “triaging competing development priorities along with design, regulatory and market challenges” for the aircraft.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the article added that the company expects an additional nine to 12-month delay. The 777X was already postponed from its original 2020 target.

Boeing stock fell 1.4% Friday.

Related Articles

Boeing’s 777X Program Delayed to 2024, Reports The Air Current

U.S. Postal Service chief warns of inflation impact

Wall St slumps as weak earnings, rate hike clarity spook investors