Boeing Stock Surges On Report of 787 Dreamliner Order By United

Boeing  (BA) – Get Free Report shares lurched higher Friday following a report that suggested United Airlines  (UAL) – Get Free Report is close to making a deal for dozens of the planemaker’s trouble 787 Dreamliner.

The Wall Street Journal reported that United could confirm the purchase as early as this month, noting the multi-billion dollar deal would mark a major win for Boeing over its European rival Airbus just as it resumes deliveries of the flagship aircraft following a host of regulatory and production issues.