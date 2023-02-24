Boeing stock slips after deliveries of 787s halted; Beyond Meat shares rally after plant-food maker’s results

Here are some of the most active stocks in premarket trade. U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower start ahead of the release of inflation data.
Boeing stock
BA,
fell 3% as the airplane maker halted deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. The Federal Aviation Administration said deliveries are temporarily halted as Boeing is conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component.
Beyond Meat
BYND,
shares jumped 14% after reporting a narrower-than-forecast loss. Analysts at Mizuho Securities USA say a new strategy, that narrows to channels and segments resonating the most with consumers, may build a better foundation for multi-year revenue growth.
Block shares
SQ,
rose 7% as the payments company previously named Square forecast earnings in line with Wall Street estimates.
Cinemark Holdings’ stock
CNK,
fell 6%, after the movie theater operator reported fourth-quarter losses that were wider than expected, although revenue beat forecasts.
Nektar Therapeutics stock
NKTR,
tumbled 30% after a lupus study failed to meet its primary endpoint, and the company said that partner Eli Lilly
LLY,
would not proceed with a Phase 3 study.
Sweetgreen shares
SG,
slumped 9% after the salad-focused fast-food chain reported a fourth-quarter loss that was wider than analyst estimates and guided for revenue below Wall Street estimates.