Boeing Stock Pares Losses Ahead of Q4 Results On Market Comeback; Another Quarterly Loss Expected

Boeing (BA) is expected to turn in another loss when it reports fourth-quarter results before the market opens Wednesday. Boeing stock was little changed Tuesday as the Dow Jones slashed losses.







FactSet analysts sees Boeing reporting a loss of 36 cents per share vs. a loss of $15.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue is seen rising 8% to $16.54 billion.

The Covid-19 pandemic hit airlines hard, but travel trends are turning around thanks to vaccines and new aircraft orders are starting to ramp up.

Boeing recorded 79 orders in Q4, for a total of 479 net orders on the year. It delivered 99 commercial jets in the fourth quarter. The company’s 787 Dreamliner deliveries are still on hold and Boeing expects to deliver less than half the Dreamliners in its inventory this year.

It’s been a year since the 737 Max has returned to service in the U.S. and Europe. But Chinese regulators, the first to ground the Max back in 2019, have been slow to recertify the aircraft. But on Jan. 9, a Hainan Airlines 737 Max flew from Taiyuan to Haikou, according to Chinese media reports. That would mark the first domestic Chinese 737 flight since the grounding in March 2019.

Overall, carriers are eager to get more 737 Max jets. Alaskan Air (ALK), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Allegiant Air, owned by Allegiant Travel (ALGT) placed order for the 737 Max aircraft during the quarter.

FactSet sees Boeing’s commercial revenue for the fourth quarter rising 18%, to $5.58 billion, year-over-year.

Forecasts call for Boeing to boost 737 Max production in Q1, but Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said in a Jan. 18 note that he is “skeptical” of the output hike happening.

Supply chain issues have been a major risk factor for the aviation industry, but von Rumohr wrote that Boeing’s large inventory of 737 Max jets and 787 Dreamliners “limits” risk from any supply chain disruptions.

Boeing Stock

On the defense and space side, analysts see Boeing’s revenue edging up 15 to $6.83 billion.

In Q3, Boeing recorded a $185 million charge on the Starliner capsule for NASA’s commercial crew program, adding to a prior $410 million in pretax charges. The capsule still doesn’t have a launch date after its first uncrewed test in Dec. 2019 failed to reach the correct orbit.

The Dow Jones aerospace giant has also recorded charges on its KC-46 tanker for the U.S. Air Force in past quarters.

Cash flow will be a concern for analysts during the quarter. Boeing reported negative free cash flow in Q3.

The company has been investing in new technologies that could take flight later this decade. Earlier this month, Boeing said it would invest $450 million in Wisk Aero, an autonomous air taxi start-up.

Shares closed down 0.05% to 204.10 on the stock market today. Boeing stock is back below its down-trending 50-day moving average. Shares have been unable to muster a sustained campaign above that level of resistance since April last year.

Investors should keep an eye on Boeing stock as it’s currently in a very long consolidation with a 278.67 buy point, according to MarketSmith analysis.

