Boeing Stock Leaps On Report 737 MAX To Return To Service In China

Boeing  (BA) – Get Boeing Company Report shares jumped higher Thursday amid reports the planemaker’s 737 MAX jet could return to service in China, the world’s biggest market, later this month.

Bloomberg News reported the plan is set to resume flights in the coming weeks, but no firm date has been set for its maiden commercial flight following nearly three years of grounding by authorities in Beijing. 

China’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) issued an “airworthiness directive” on December 2 that provided instructions to airline operators as to what changes are required from the 737 MAX before the planes can be included in fleet operations. 

