Boeing stock jumps nearly 8% after maker’s commercial-jet deliveries rise more than 50% in Q2

said Tuesday it delivered 121 commercial aircraft in the second quarter, 53% more than the 79 commercial jets it delivered in the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, the aerospace and defense company has delivered 216 planes, compared with 156 in the first half of 2021. Boeing is expected to report second-quarter earnings on July 27, with analysts polled by FactSet expecting it to narrow its adjusted loss to 7 cents a share on sales of $17.5 billion. That would compare with an adjusted loss of 60 cents a share on sales of $17 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Boeing stock rallied nearly 8% in midday trading Tuesday, and the shares are down 27% so far this year, compared with losses of around 19% for the S&P 500 index.

