Boeing Stock Is Rising Because Its 737 MAX Jet Could Soon Be Flying in China

Boeing needs to deliver hundreds of MAX jets that were built and parked while the plane was grounded.

stock is rising Thursday after investors got good positive news about China.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the 737 MAX might be recertified to fly in China by the end of January.





(ticker: BA) declined to commment.

The MAX jet was grounded worldwide from March 2019 to November 2020, following two deadly MAX crashes within five months. Most countries have recertified the plane for commercial service, but China has yet to take that step.