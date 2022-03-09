Boeing Stock Is Rising. A New Buy Rating Is on the Radar.

Text size





A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Boeing



stock is rising faster than the market after an analyst launched coverage with a Buy rating.

Boeing (ticker: BA) stock is up 4.4% in early trading Wednesday. The



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

are up 2.1% and 2%, respectively.

Langenberg analyst Brian Langenberg initiated coverage of the commercial aerospace giant with a Buy. Langenberg didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about his coverage launch.