Boeing stock flirts with lowest in nearly 2 years

fell more than 3% on Monday, on track for their lowest close since May 22, 2020, when they closed at $137.53, and extending their losses to a ninth session. The stock traded as low as $143.38, its lowest intraday level since Nov. 2, 2020, when it hit $143.38. Over the nine-session losing streak, the longest since an 11-day string of losses in November 2018, Boeing shares lost more than 22%. Boeing stock is down 28% this year, compared with losses of around 14% for the S&P 500 index.
Boeing reported first-quarter earnings last week, missing expectations by a large margin.

