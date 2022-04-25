Boeing Stock Falls. Its New 777X Jet Is Likely to Be Delayed.

Boeing’s newest model twin-aisle jet—the 777X—probably won’t be in service until 2025, Barron’s has learned, pushing the timeline for first deliveries back 12 to 24 months later than previously expected.

News of the delay pushed shares of the plane maker down more than the overall market on Monday. Boeing stock (ticker: BA) was off 1%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. Reuters reported the setback to the 777X program Friday, citing a source briefed on the matter.

