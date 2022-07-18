Boeing Stock Active After 130 737 Max Order From Delta Air Lines

Updated at 7:42 pm EST

Boeing  (BA) – Get The Boeing Company Report shares were active Monday after Delta Air Lines  (DAL) – Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report said it will buy at least 100 of the planemaker’s 737 Max jets, its largest order in more than a decade, to add to its expanding fleet.

Delta, which is seeing its strongest summer demand since the pandemic but is being squeezed by high fuel and labor costs that have limited its ability to expand schedules, agreed the purchase with Boeing at the Farnborough Air Show in southwest England.