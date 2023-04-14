Boeing says deliveries of 737 Max jet will be held up by production issue

Boeing said on Thursday that a production issue would affect its ability to deliver a “significant” number of 737 Max jets, worsening aircraft shortages for airlines around the world.

The aerospace manufacturer said supplier Spirit AeroSystems had used a “non-standard” process when installing two fittings in the fuselage of certain models of the narrow-body jet, creating the possibility that it might not comply with specifications laid out by aviation regulators.

Shares of the company fell more than 5 per cent in after-hours trading. Spirit stock fell more than 11 per cent.

Boeing said the planes can still operate safely, but “the issue will probably affect a significant number of undelivered Max aeroplanes, both in production and in storage . . . We expect lower near-term 737 Max deliveries”.

The delay will deepen headaches for Boeing’s customers, many of whom would like to expand their flying schedules, but they need to secure more planes to do so. Supply chain difficulties have left Boeing struggling to deliver jets to big customers such as Southwest Airlines. United Airlines and Air India have also placed large orders recently with the flagship US manufacturer.

Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair, spoke last month of possibly buying more planes from Boeing. The latest delay, however, could prompt the resumption of earlier complaints about Boeing’s inability to deliver.

A delay in deliveries also will hamstring Boeing’s cash flow, since it receives the bulk of payment for a jet upon delivery. The company reported $2.3bn in free cash last year, the first time in three years that it generated more cash than it spent. Investors consider free cash — operating cash minus capital expenditures — a primary measure of Boeing’s financial health.

Boeing has been trying to move past the turmoil that has gripped the company since two fatal crashes of the 737 Max prompted a worldwide grounding of the plane, followed by plummeting demand for air travel with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has struggled with production problems, from building Air Force One to glitches on the 787 that halted deliveries for all but two months between October 2020 and August 2022.

Boeing said that it had notified the US Federal Aviation Administration of the production problem and would inspect the jets to find and replace the “non-standard” fittings.

Spirit said it was working with Boeing to resolve the problem “and minimise impacts”.