Boeing receives order for up to 35 737 MAX planes from new Caribbean airline Arajet

Boeing Co.

BA,

-0.40%

said Monday that it has received and order for 20 737 MAX planes from the new Caribbean airline Arajet. The order for the 737-8-200 model plane includes options to buy an additional 15 planes. The first jet, which was leased by Arajet from Griffin Global Asset Management, was delivered earlier in March. Boeing’s stock, which fell 0.2% in morning trading, has slumped 12.7% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.00%

has slipped 8.7%.