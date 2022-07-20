Boeing Poised to Increase 787 Production Once Deliveries Resume

FARNBOROUGH, England— Boeing is preparing to increase production of its 787 Dreamliner soon after U.S. air-safety regulators allow the aircraft to resume deliveries, according to a person close to the manufacturer. The company expects deliveries to restart as soon as this summer.

The U.S. plane maker will likely ramp up to producing three of the wide-body jets a month, up from the current rate of about one, with a bump to five about six months later, the person said Wednesday on the sidelines of the Farnborough International Air Show near London. Further increases will depend on demand for the wide-body jets, the person said.