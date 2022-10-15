Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

Longtime readers will remember the erstwhile heyday of CatBo, when



Boeing



and



Caterpillar



ruled the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



Yet over the past five years, it is Caterpillar that has taken off, outperforming the Dow, while Boeing lost half its value.

Now the aerospace giant may finally be getting back on track, as evidenced by a report that it is in the running for a potential triple-digit order with United Airlines (ticker: UAL). That potential boost doesn’t mean investors need to rush into the shares.